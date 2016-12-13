A traditional house receives a gorgeous wooden extension

Today, we are going to tour quite an extraordinary project. We will see how design professionals Rhaw Architecture managed to add a added a beautiful wooden extension to a traditional brick home, extending the living space.

As we know remodeling or expanding a home is not always easy. In fact, the older the house is, the more difficult it is to find an appropriate extension. This is when architects usually make one of two choices: constructing something that is completely in style and in line with the old building or building a whole new section, which clearly contrasts with the old building.

In this design, we will clearly see how the designers went for option two, creating a beautiful contrast between the old and the new.

You won't believe how well they work together!