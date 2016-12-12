6 budget-friendly container houses you'd want to live in

A container house is by far one of the most interesting and innovative housing types that exist. Since the 1960s, container houses have been in increasing demand because of how lost-cost they are and recently, the market has seen another surge.

The wonderful thing about container houses is that so many different types exist. You can have anything from a more classic design to a very eclectic and funky design. They also fulfill so many different roles and can be used for both residential and commercial purposes.

Many of us overlook container housing as an option, however, because we think that the quality won't be as high. Yet, not only is this not the case but there are so many advantages when it comes to container housing.

That is why today at homify, we have put together six budget-friendly container houses that you'd want to live in, to show you just how many options exist.

The advantages of these types of homes includes the fact that they can be customized according to the preferences of the owner, they are very low cost and can be incredibly attractive. In addition, a container house can be recycled, so the sustainability is higher.

It's also very easy to obtain a container house and they are characteristically strong and durable, with standing all weather conditions.

Let's take a look at these six examples so you can see just how savvy they are!