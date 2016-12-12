6 budget-friendly container houses you'd want to live in

A container house is by far one of the most interesting and innovative housing types that exist. Since the 1960s, container houses have been in increasing demand because of how lost-cost they are and recently, the market has seen another surge.
The wonderful thing about container houses is that so many different types exist. You can have anything from a more classic design to a very eclectic and funky design. They also fulfill so many different roles and can be used for both residential and commercial purposes.
Many of us overlook container housing as an option, however, because we think that the quality won't be as high. Yet, not only is this not the case but there are so many advantages when it comes to container housing.
That is why today at homify, we have put together six budget-friendly container houses that you'd want to live in, to show you just how many options exist.
The advantages of these types of homes includes the fact that they can be customized according to the preferences of the owner, they are very low cost and can be incredibly attractive. In addition, a container house can be recycled, so the sustainability is higher.
It's also very easy to obtain a container house and they are characteristically strong and durable, with standing all weather conditions.
Let's take a look at these six examples so you can see just how savvy they are!
Here we can see the ground floor plan of the house.
The home is open-plan and designed to accommodate the living room, kitchen and dining room.
In addition, there is a master bedroom located on the first floor.
What's wonderful about this design is that the container house can be converted into a hotel at any time.
Designed by professionals Uni-Box, this chic black container house features a very unique shape as well as plenty of insulation. It is also complete with a terrace and a garden.
When you first look at this house, you notice the very distinctive contemporary aesthetics. The black tones are very intriguing and attractive, while the interior is distributed in a very modern style.
The spacious garden is just the cherry on top of this fabulous design, while the terrace is the perfect area for relaxing with family and friends in the fresh air and sunshine.
On the second floor, there is another master bedroom, a children's room, a bathroom and a deck where the residents can sunbathe and admire the views of the river.
This container house was designed by AAPA Architects and houses a family with three children.
This is a very unique design, which proves just how original and creative a container house can be. It is made of three floors, with the walls made from birch plywood.
The use of wallpaper throughout the design makes for a very industrial chic look and feel.
This charming black and white container house is an example of a perfect balance. Doesn't it remind you of yin and yang? Made up of about 133 square meters, this spacious home has been built for a retired couple.
What's wonderful about this home and its innovative design is how the second floor has been transformed into a vibrant cafe. The space is full of music, movies and of course, the scenic environment.
The bright and intriguing container houses are used as a resort, providing guests with all of the necessary modern facilities both inside and outside.
The bedrooms are located on the second floor, while the first floor is made of more social and interactive spaces.
This design – another one by Uni-Box - is a combination of elegant white and funky orange. This home was designed for a family as a weekend cottage. Both the interiors and exteriors are cute and unique.
The open-plan design makes the kitchen and dining room the focus of this home. The large windows provide plenty of natural light, enhancing the warmth of the home.
It also features a master bedroom with a bathroom. The designers have managed to create quite a multi-functional home out of a very small space. There is even an outdoor barbeque area.
This is the perfect home for relaxing in during the holidays where residents can recharge their bodies and minds.
We end off our tour in the countryside, where we come across a very impressive container house.
Designed by Patrick Bradley Architects, this was one of the first container houses built in the area. It features a luxurious design with plenty of lavish features, including a large spa bath.
After exploring these container houses, are you convinced that they could be a good option?
