The eco-friendly home inspired by the tropics

Today we'll tour a luxury villa inspired by Indonesian design. The client wanted to incorporate tropical Balinese architectural features into their home.

One of the stand-out features of the home is the incredible glazing. In many parts of the home, windows reach from the floor to the ceiling. When we take a look at the rear of the house we will see how the full height glazing gives the home a graceful appearance.

At homify, we love when luxury design meets ecological responsibility. Balinese style shines in every corner of the home and grabs attention. It's the subtle eco-friendly design that makes this home truly inspiring.