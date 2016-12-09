Your browser is out-of-date.

10 marvellous modern homes you'll love

Justwords Justwords
Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
There is such a variety to choose from when planning your home interiors that selecting the décor can be quite a confusing task! The gorgeous projects we bring to you today offer 10 innovatively designed modern apartments that showcase delightful concepts, innovative designs and sophisticated furniture – buckets of inspiration to help you decide the décor that you want in your home! Let’s have a look!

​1. Inspiration from Scandinavia

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Scandinavian notes work well in a modern apartment. Large windows integrate the living spaces with the outdoors and the black and white geometric décor is cool and elegant. The natural wooden floor adds warmth to the area.

2. ​Simple and stylish

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This tasteful apartment epitomises stylish simplicity. The wooden tables, floor and sophisticated planters team with the comfortable sofas for a classy look that is enhanced by elegant glass windows. The use of sliding doors is ideal for creating subtle partitions and increasing ease of movement through the living spaces.

3. ​Monochromatic minimalism

homify Modern living room
There is nothing like a black and white colour palette to exemplify modernity! A natural choice for a minimalist decor, the contemporary monochromatic theme of this home is quite stunning!

4. ​Blending two styles

Maison moderne, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Modern living room
Love the traditional look but want to run with the modern trends as well? Here’s a stunning example of a seamless, harmonious combination of the traditional and the contemporary – a proper balance of elements yields a fabulous result!

​5. Elegantly white

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern living room
The pristine white splendour of this house makes a cool statement in modern elegance. This bright house is warmed by stylish wooden panelling and furniture. We also note the functional design and the fluidity of movement between all the living spaces.

6. ​The green touch

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
The rich parquet, large windows and glass coffee tables team with the elegant sofa and trendy dining chairs to create a stylish modern décor. One of the highlights is the focus on plants – the green splashes add a lovely natural touch to the environment.

​7. Eclectic décor

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
Diverging from the classic modern apartment, we now see a novel contemporary décor. Among the various eclectic elements, notice in particular the intriguing lamp and the paintings on the wall.

8. ​Rustic notes

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
This contemporary white décor is infused with rustic notes. The exposed brick wall and wooden floor beautifully complement the modern sofa, lamp and trendy music system.

​9. The minimalist effect

Haus M - Stutensee, lc[a] la croix [architekten] lc[a] la croix [architekten] Modern living room
Showcasing stylish minimalistic design, this modern house is a fine example that less is more. The lack of clutter brings even greater focus on the elegant contemporary furniture and glamorous designer lamps.

10. ​Industrial chic

Shepherds Hill, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern living room
Shepherds Hill

Strong industrial influences give this house a rugged look. The stylish hanging lights add a dollop of pizzazz to the décor. 

These 10 apartments display a range of styles and elements that can be used to impart modernity to your home. Here is another story that might pique your interest - 7 signs that indicate your home is begging for a reno!

A dream home addition puts old and new side by side
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

