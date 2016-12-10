​7 ingenious decor tips for a small home

Rising property prices together with budget constraints often means having to let go of that dream of a beautiful big house and investing in the reality of a small apartment. However, there is no reason why a small home cannot be beautiful as well! All it takes is a bit of careful planning and an eye for design to attain optimum functionality with no compromise on elegance and style! Today we’ll head to pretty Paris to take a look at a small apartment of 710 square metres. The project, undertaken by the skilled team of interior architects at Blackstones, is nothing less than inspiration in small houses! Let’s take a tour of this very trendy and functional home, and glean 7 design tricks for small homes!
Sliding doors are ideal for a small residence – they take up much less space than a regular door and also allow much more natural light to enter. Notice how subtly the sliding doors separate the living and dining areas from the rest of the house!
Where the colour theme is concerned, light hues are the way to go! White or beige tones are ideal for a small home since they create the illusion of space and brightness. Once you have a light background, add a few lively accent notes like the vivid orange panels in this picture. Another way to heighten a sense of spaciousness is through floor-length curtains that make the windows appear bigger.
Note the clever use of the oft-neglected kitchen corners, and the ingenious corner-mounted faucet that saves countertop space! The stainless steel appliances reflect light and make the kitchen look brighter and roomier. The wooden countertop and marble splashback are perfect for a stylish look.
The master bedroom is a lesson in refined simplicity. The focus is the extra-large bed and a very stylish wall-mounted light. The wooden furniture is minimalist and elegant.
Streamlined, linear furniture is ideal when constrained for space. Custom-fitted furniture along the walls and snug little shelves help achieve a simple, stylish, clutter-free look in a small space.
The entrance and the bathroom share a common wall that may form the back of a hall cupboard! The entrance is simply furnished in white and wood, with two uniquely designed pieces of furniture.
One of the best ways to add style to a bathroom is through the wall tiles. Look how elegant these marble tiles look, especially when teamed with the trendy wall-to-wall marble sink, wall-mounted faucet, glass shower panel and large mirror!
These 7 creative tips are a wonderful, simple way to enhance the beauty of a small home! Here are few more ideas that might interest you - How to create a fabulous foyer in 12 easy steps!