From boring in the 'burbs to suburban bliss

Today, we will tour a renovation which transformed a boring house in the 'burbs into a stylish and trendy home that leaves the neighbours green with envy!

When design professionals Kleurinkleur Interieur & Architectuur intervened, they faced with an old-fashioned home that was rather dull. Yet they could see how much potential existed. For starters, the home is on a large property, which allowed them plenty of space to work with. The interiors also offered enough space to really get creative with design and decor.

And so these designers rose to the challenge, creating a simply extraordinary home that balances modernity, functionality and style.