This historic Toronto home is fresh and fun on the inside

Most of the home's walls and furniture adopt light or cream tones, giving all the more emphasis to the rich, bright colours splashed across the spaces. This living room offers a strong visual connection between the flowers, wall painting, and colourful throw on the couch, drawing the eye around the space through the use of bold oranges and reds on a sea of light neutrals.

