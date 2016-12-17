This Ottawa home is the beacon of the block

Let's begin our introduction to this home (nicknamed Lighthouse ), with the words of Linebox Studio, the architects behind the project:

Shaped by the unique site conditions and the lifestyle of a busy modern family, Lighthouse addresses the need for both privacy and connectivity. It balances freshness with warmth, contrasts natural with urban and celebrates a rare rural oasis within Ottawa’s city centre.

This modern project is truly one-of-a-kind, a home that take you on a unique journey full of new perspectives and interesting angles.