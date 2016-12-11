The artfully designed modern family home

In the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, we chanced upon a contemporary and fashionable home called Residenza a Castellarano. Rendered by the designers at Gariselli Associati, this house is simple yet elegant on the outside, and warm and practical on the inside. The colour palette makes use of soft neutral shades and wooden elements add warmth. The property features gorgeous landscaped patches of green, and uses stones for a rustic appeal. The furniture and decor elements inside are sensible, trendy and tasteful. Read on to know more.
The contrasting grey and white palette of the facade makes for an elegant and timeless statement. The two storeys look like neatly demarcated volumes, with glass windows adding a stylish touch. Well-maintained garden walls and hedges hint at the organised design and decor inside.
The stone clad walls and lively green bushes and hedges make the approach of the home beautiful. The sleek white structures make for a charming look, while a bit of shade above the entrance door offers protection from the weather.
Neat grey stones and white plaster make the backside of the house equally attractive as the facade. The garage doors as well as the windows look neat and pretty.
The combination of spotless white and light-hued wood makes the entryway spacious, bright and welcoming. A sleek glass shelf holding a tall black vase and a vintage style painting add visual interest here.
Wooden hues pair with white for a cosy and open feel inside the house. The living room merges seamlessly with the dining, so that the interiors don’t look cramped or gloomy. The furniture in the living space is modern and comfy.
This spot near the window in the living area is a warm and stylish affair, with its wooden environment and chic black leather chair and footstool. The portrait of a horse and a tall white vase holding lush branches add pizzazz here.
Ultramodern white chairs surround a sleek and minimalist black table to create a trendy setting in the dining area. A gorgeous chandelier hangs over the diners, casting a soothing glow, while a single painting spices up the white wall.
The wall separating the dining space from the kitchen comes with a sliding door for flexibility in the design scheme of the house. Keep it open when you want the interiors to look expansive, and shut it when you want to hide the kitchen. From here, we can see that the kitchen features the grey and white colour palette which the facade follows.
This cosy and inviting bedroom is a union of soft shades of white, grey and blue, which is very relaxing. A large mirror with a sleek dressing unit adds subtle glamour to the space, while an old school artwork slides along the ceiling to add uniqueness to the room.
The stark white and dark grey colour palette of this bathroom lends it a very contemporary and stylish look. The trendy sinks are mounted on a sleek storage cabinet with a long rod for hanging towels. A large mirror and oodles of light make this a bright and cosy space.
