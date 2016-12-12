Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This innovative boxy house is modern and fun

Justwords Justwords
Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
Loading admin actions …

With an area of less than 700 square feet, this box house in Brasilia, Brazil, impresses with its ultramodern concrete shape and stylish minimalism. Built by the architects at 1:1 Arquitetura:Design, this residence is full of personality and features furniture pieces crafted by famous names like Paulo Alves, Marcus Ferreira, and Aristeu Pires. The interior has a neat and spacious layout despite the modest floor area available, and combines different textures, patterns and colours for a playful and interesting atmosphere. The residence comprises of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a living space and a dining space combined with the kitchen. The home is perfect for the young professional who is the owner and wished to begin his life stylishly.

Simple yet smart exterior

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The concrete box of a house looks so stylish under the blue sky and surrounded by a beautiful green lawn. Sleek wooden lines add warmth and homeliness to the stark structure.

Stylish details

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The sliding glass doors add oodles of modernism and trendiness to the house. The sleek wooden steps look inviting as well. The rough finishing of the exterior walls exudes an industrial chic appeal.

Interesting entrance

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

A sleek steel frame holds the sliding glass doors that take you inside the house. The bold stripes on the living space sofa hint at the playfulness of the interiors.

Soak in the sun

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The sleek and stylish lounger in the lawn is crafted from wooden slats and concrete, and is perfect for relaxing with a book or sunbathing. A couple of quirky tables lend to the fun look here. The sleek windows allow sunlight to reach the insides without hindering privacy.

Open plan beauty

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

To make the most of the available space, the house follows an open plan layout by integrating the living, dining and kitchen in a linear fashion. The effect is warm, airy, and expansive.

Making a style statement

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The unusual tripod lamp in the living area makes a creative style statement and glows mysteriously after sunset. The coffee table is extremely minimal.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Smart dining

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style dining room Yellow
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

A glass table with a single wooden base is attached with the kitchen countertop to serve as the dining nook. Stylish wooden chairs with black seats accompany it for cosy seating.

Modern kitchen

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style kitchen Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The kitchen is a very contemporary and neat affair, with sleek and smooth cabinets and smartly accommodated modern appliances. Floating glass shelves offer more storage room in the corner as well.

Gorgeous tiles

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style kitchen Yellow
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The kitchen wall is beautifully clad in patterned tiles which add a decorative look to the space. Bright yellow cabinets make the kitchen look lively and cheerful, while the sleek windows offer a sweeping view of the outdoors.

Elegant bedroom

Bedroom SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style bedroom
SAINZ arquitetura

Bedroom

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

This black and white bedroom with its plush bed looks inviting and stylish. The study desk on the left comes with drawers and wall-mounted shelves for storage, while mirrored doors for the closet lend the illusion of extra space.

Chic bathroom

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style bathroom
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Beige stone tiles and minimalist fixtures make this bathroom very trendy and comfortable. Sleek niches help in organising toiletries, while glass doors for the shower enclosure add to the style quotient.

After sunset

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

After sunset, interior and exterior lights come together to accentuate the beautiful features of the house. You can also easily see how neat and sensible the layout is, with areas merged and separated with panache.

Other pictures from this project

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style kitchen Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Here’s another tour you might like - A low-energy house pumped with style.

Top 5: Homes, homes, homes!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks