This innovative boxy house is modern and fun

With an area of less than 700 square feet, this box house in Brasilia, Brazil, impresses with its ultramodern concrete shape and stylish minimalism. Built by the architects at 1:1 Arquitetura:Design, this residence is full of personality and features furniture pieces crafted by famous names like Paulo Alves, Marcus Ferreira, and Aristeu Pires. The interior has a neat and spacious layout despite the modest floor area available, and combines different textures, patterns and colours for a playful and interesting atmosphere. The residence comprises of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a living space and a dining space combined with the kitchen. The home is perfect for the young professional who is the owner and wished to begin his life stylishly.