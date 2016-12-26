Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 pictures of sliding doors to inspire you!

Leigh Leigh
ARMARIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca BedroomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

It does not matter if you are the owner of a large house or a small apartment. A good cupboard or closet can help to keep your house neat, clean and organised. 

This is why today at homify, we've put together an article just for you, which looks at some beautiful and special cupboards with simply exquisite sliding doors. Sliding doors are very popular at the moment because they can fit so easily into any design or style. They also save so much space!

So have a look at these 7 amazing and wonderful examples that will inspire you when it comes to creativity for your storage space. 

Let's take a look!

1. Modern and stylish

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you are going to have sliding doors in your home, why not soften the look and feel by going for frosted glass panels? These semi-transparent sliding doors are very unique and stylish. 

As we can see in this image, the doors also reflect the room back on itself, making it seem spacious and light. 

Sliding doors like these make for a very modern and gorgeous bedroom design!

2. With colourful strips

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to purchasing a closet or cupboard, you want to choose one that works with the size of the room in your house. With doors that open outwards, unnecessary space is often taken up, leading to a very cramped and crowded room.

This is why sliding doors are so effective as they take up very little space. You can also customize the doors according to your tastes and preferences, allowing you to add a unique touch of decor and design to the space. 

For example, if you choose a sliding door like this one, you can inject a very original design into the space which works perfectly with the rest of the interior look and feel.

3. Wood

Catalogo Vittoria, Kreative Point s.n.c Kreative Point s.n.c BedroomWardrobes & closets
Kreative Point s.n.c

Kreative Point s.n.c
Kreative Point s.n.c
Kreative Point s.n.c

Keep the colours earthy and neutral in your bedroom, by opting for a sliding door made with wood. Wood fits in beautifully to any home and radiates, especially when used with white and cream tones. 

Place several wooden decor objects in the home to enhance the warm tones and rustic design.

4. Colourful and cheerful

Armarios a Medida, Muebles Ebanos Muebles Ebanos BedroomWardrobes & closets
Muebles Ebanos

Muebles Ebanos
Muebles Ebanos
Muebles Ebanos

This is the perfect sliding door closet for a nursery or kid's bedroom. With bright colours, a very cheerful atmosphere is created. This cabinet also manages to create a very light atmosphere in the room, which is enhanced by the funky lamp that hangs from the ceiling.

Have a look at these other awesome bedroom ideas for the kids.

5. Earthy tones

Armario japones cristal opaco, Arconada Armarios Arconada Armarios BedroomWardrobes & closets
Arconada Armarios

Arconada Armarios
Arconada Armarios
Arconada Armarios

A simple and thoughtful choice of colours, tones and materials can give a cupboard a very savvy appearance.

In this example, we can see how the reflective surfaces and chrome edges creates a well-defined piece of furniture that's simply stunning.

6. Completely white

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

This beautiful white cupboard, designed by professionals PIANCA, brings a very refreshing look and feel to the home. 

This design is ideal for those you like to use bright colours and simple lines. If you want to keep the walls of the room more neutral, this cupboard would be your first choice. You also then have the freedom to play with patterns, colours and shapes throughout the rest of the space.

7. Minimalist

ARMARIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca BedroomWardrobes & closets
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

These sliding doors are beautiful not simply because of their shape and colour but because of their strength too. With such a minimalist design, you can create subtle storage space while adding a wonderful decor element to a room.

As you can see from this article, sliding doors can give an unprecendented versatility to the surrounds. 

Still not convinced? Have a look at these 15 fantastic front doors and gates for more inspiration.

7 ways to make your living room super cozy
Would you invest in sliding doors for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks