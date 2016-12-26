7 pictures of sliding doors to inspire you!

It does not matter if you are the owner of a large house or a small apartment. A good cupboard or closet can help to keep your house neat, clean and organised.
This is why today at homify, we've put together an article just for you, which looks at some beautiful and special cupboards with simply exquisite sliding doors. Sliding doors are very popular at the moment because they can fit so easily into any design or style. They also save so much space!
So have a look at these 7 amazing and wonderful examples that will inspire you when it comes to creativity for your storage space.
Let's take a look!
If you are going to have sliding doors in your home, why not soften the look and feel by going for frosted glass panels? These semi-transparent sliding doors are very unique and stylish.
As we can see in this image, the doors also reflect the room back on itself, making it seem spacious and light.
Sliding doors like these make for a very modern and gorgeous bedroom design!
When it comes to purchasing a closet or cupboard, you want to choose one that works with the size of the room in your house. With doors that open outwards, unnecessary space is often taken up, leading to a very cramped and crowded room.
This is why sliding doors are so effective as they take up very little space. You can also customize the doors according to your tastes and preferences, allowing you to add a unique touch of decor and design to the space.
For example, if you choose a sliding door like this one, you can inject a very original design into the space which works perfectly with the rest of the interior look and feel.
Keep the colours earthy and neutral in your bedroom, by opting for a sliding door made with wood. Wood fits in beautifully to any home and radiates, especially when used with white and cream tones.
Place several wooden decor objects in the home to enhance the warm tones and rustic design.
This is the perfect sliding door closet for a nursery or kid's bedroom. With bright colours, a very cheerful atmosphere is created. This cabinet also manages to create a very light atmosphere in the room, which is enhanced by the funky lamp that hangs from the ceiling.
Have a look at these other awesome bedroom ideas for the kids.
A simple and thoughtful choice of colours, tones and materials can give a cupboard a very savvy appearance.
In this example, we can see how the reflective surfaces and chrome edges creates a well-defined piece of furniture that's simply stunning.
This beautiful white cupboard, designed by professionals PIANCA, brings a very refreshing look and feel to the home.
This design is ideal for those you like to use bright colours and simple lines. If you want to keep the walls of the room more neutral, this cupboard would be your first choice. You also then have the freedom to play with patterns, colours and shapes throughout the rest of the space.
These sliding doors are beautiful not simply because of their shape and colour but because of their strength too. With such a minimalist design, you can create subtle storage space while adding a wonderful decor element to a room.
As you can see from this article, sliding doors can give an unprecendented versatility to the surrounds.
Still not convinced? Have a look at these 15 fantastic front doors and gates for more inspiration.