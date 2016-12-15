The fabulous home away from home

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands to find out how rustic and modern design collides!
Designed by architect professionals De Zwarte Hond this home is a contemporary take on living naturally. As we explore it, we will learn how we too can create functional and stylish spaces in our own homes. We will also see what a big role natural light plays as well as how wooden features can come in so many different tones, textures and looks.
You'll be dying to include some rustic flair into your home design after exploring this 1,300 square foot home.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see just how impressively unique it is. While this is a rustic wooden house by nature, it's nothing like we've ever seen before!
The designers have used different coloured wood to achieve a very unique exterior look and feel, where different tones and textures work together in harmony. The light wooden terrace contrasts beautifully with the charcoal black facade and white finishes. The light wooden pergola is like the cherry on top of this impressive design.
The beautiful green garden also completely enhances the design of this home. Couldn't you imagine relaxing on these sun loungers with a glass of iced tea and a good book?
The terrace is a wonderful feature of the home, allowing the interior spaces to open up onto the exterior spaces. It also extends the living space both aesthetically and physically, giving this home that much more space.
The terrace features a gorgeous table and chairs, where meals can be enjoyed outside in the fresh air and sunshine. This is a great tip for any outdoor area! Remember, however, to go for durable furniture pieces that will last in all weather conditions.
The pergola brings an element of beauty to this space, while providing a little bit of shelter. Have a look at this step-by-step guide to building a pergola for inspiration. This could be a fun weekend activity for the whole family, which makes your home look gorgeous.
Here we can see how the interior and the exterior spaces flow between each other thanks to the large glass sliding doors installed throughout the house. This truly makes for a spacious and interactive home that is connected to the outdoors.
Natural light also plays a huge role in this design. The sunshine flows into the interiors, creating a light, warm and appealing space.
The interior space is designed in an open plan format too, which ensures that the living space is social and interactive too. A lack of walls also makes the inside of a home seem that much bigger too. Instead the designers have used furniture pieces, such as the kitchen island, to subtly separate spaces.
The interior spaces also utilizes natural and raw materials, namely wood. This keeps the design looking very earthy, homely and warm.
The dining room is simply stunning with its light wooden dining room table and white chairs. This is a great example of how simple is sometimes the most sophisticated.
You'll also notice a large, white lampshade hanging down from the ceiling, which adds a very trendy touch to this space. Yet, it's functional too! It offers this room a beautiful, soft glow in the evening so that the diners can see what they are eating without feeling they are under a spotlight.
Ambiance is key for a dining area!
If we have a look around the side of the house, we can see how shutters have been created out of the wooden facade itself, which makes for a very modern and stylish exterior design. When the shutter is closed, the facade is smooth and uninterrupted. When it is open, the window looks like a neat, little square in the design.
You'll also notice a little outdoor shower here, which is perfect for a refreshing cool-down when playing outside.
This side of the house features a pebbled exterior space, which again shows how different materials work beautifully together. The grey stones contrast with the light wooden terrace and the darker wooden facade.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials to see how you can achieve the same stunning look and feel.
We end off our tour looking at the home in its entirety.
The different tones and textures stand out, while the home itself looks so warm and inviting. The modern shape and contemporary finishes are just the cherry on top.
If you've enjoyed this house, you'll love exploring these 10 best rustic houses of 2016.