The fabulous home away from home

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands to find out how rustic and modern design collides!

Designed by architect professionals De Zwarte Hond this home is a contemporary take on living naturally. As we explore it, we will learn how we too can create functional and stylish spaces in our own homes. We will also see what a big role natural light plays as well as how wooden features can come in so many different tones, textures and looks.

You'll be dying to include some rustic flair into your home design after exploring this 1,300 square foot home.

Let's take a look!