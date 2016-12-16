Your browser is out-of-date.

14 small changes to spruce up your bathroom

Leigh Leigh
Scenery Tiles, Target Tiles Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. Think about how much time you spend in this area of the home. It's where you pamper yourself before the day begins as well as where you wind down with a hot bubble bath after a long day. 

This is why it's so important that our bathroom is functional and clean at all times. It should be a well-organized space that is hygienic too. You don't want to trip over shampoos and soaps every time you step inside the shower!

What's more is that a bathroom should be tranquil and serene, which is why it's important that the colour palette is appealing and the design is modern and trendy.

Achieving all of these things in your bathroom doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, however. In fact, today, we are going to show you 14 small changes that you can make to your bathroom now. These small changes can make a world of difference!

1. A shower curtain with a twist

Flat Conversion in Islington, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Flat Conversion in Islington

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Don't go for the plain old shower curtain. Opt for something unique and stylish, which brings personality and charm to your bathroom space.

2. Get creative

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Don't be afraid to get creative with your bathroom space like design professionals Target Tiles have done here. Use tiles to bring patterns, shapes or pictures to the walls. 

3. A medicine cabinet

NUOVO LIBRO DELLE IDEE, Edmo S.r.l. Edmo S.r.l. BathroomMedicine cabinets
Edmo S.r.l.

Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.

Install a medicine cabinet above the sink where you can store personal products neatly out of sight. The mirror in front of it is functional and savvy. This is a very practical addition to any bathroom space.

4. Add some colourful textiles

Wetrooms Alaris London Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alaris London Ltd

Wetrooms

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Choose your favorite colour and introduce it into your bathroom in the form of bathroom rugs, fluffy towels and even curtains or blinds on the window. This will inject the space with personality and vibrancy.

Tip: Ensure that whatever colour you go for, it fits in with the general design and decor of your bathroom.

5. Funky towel racks

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomFittings
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Get innovative and creative with the functional items in your bathroom, including the towel racks. This is a very simple way to introduce some beautiful, modern, retro or stylish detail to your bathroom, without overcrowding it.

6. A large mirror

homify BathroomMirrors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A mirror is another way you can use a functional item to bring design and decor to the space. Choose a simple mirror or one with a detailed frame. What's more is that a mirror makes a bathroom seem that much bigger than it really is.

7. Ample storage space

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors BathroomStorage
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Invest in a set of shelves or a cabinet, like this one. This will allow you more than enough space to keep bathroom items neatly arranged. Your more personal products can be stored behind the closed doors. 

Have a look at this article: Take your bathroom to the next level 6 storage ideas.

8. Give it a fresh coat of paint

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

Sometimes all your bathroom needs is a fresh coat of paint to rejuvenate the energy and warmth of the space.

9. It's all in the detail

Whale Shelves, Hunter Gatherer Hunter Gatherer BathroomShelves
Hunter Gatherer

Whale Shelves

Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer

Bathroom decor and accessories can make the world of difference in the look and feel of this space, especially if chosen carefully. Ensure that your decor pieces are functional and enhance the look and feel of the bathroom design at the same time.

10. DIY project

homify BathroomToilets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get your family and friends involved in a DIY project, where you create your own artwork or decor accessories for this space. It will be a fun craft project that will truly make your bathroom your own.

11. Go industrial chic

unique loo roll holder [ recycled brush64 BathroomToilets
brush64

unique loo roll holder [ recycled

brush64
brush64
brush64

Instead of throwing out the old, recycle vintage pieces in the bathroom for an industrial chic look and feel.

12. Soaps and smells

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Place some beautiful soap dispensers, gorgeous candles and a few luxurious products in your bathroom, which will make it feel like your own private spa.

13. Replace the flooring

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomTextiles & accessories
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Sometimes all you need to do is change the flooring of your bathroom to update it. Wood is not the most traditional option, but sometimes it can be the most savvy. It brings a warm look and feel to this space and isn't too cold under the feet.

14. Vanity cases

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Store your personal products in pretty vanity cases, which will keep them organized. The bags will also look attractive too! If you need to travel, your products will also be packed and ready from the get go.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 9 bathroom tricks you have to try.

20 modern kitchens that are simply fabulous
What do you think of these savvy tips?

