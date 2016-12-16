14 small changes to spruce up your bathroom

Your bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. Think about how much time you spend in this area of the home. It's where you pamper yourself before the day begins as well as where you wind down with a hot bubble bath after a long day.
This is why it's so important that our bathroom is functional and clean at all times. It should be a well-organized space that is hygienic too. You don't want to trip over shampoos and soaps every time you step inside the shower!
What's more is that a bathroom should be tranquil and serene, which is why it's important that the colour palette is appealing and the design is modern and trendy.
Achieving all of these things in your bathroom doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, however. In fact, today, we are going to show you 14 small changes that you can make to your bathroom now. These small changes can make a world of difference!
Don't go for the plain old shower curtain. Opt for something unique and stylish, which brings personality and charm to your bathroom space.
Don't be afraid to get creative with your bathroom space like design professionals Target Tiles have done here. Use tiles to bring patterns, shapes or pictures to the walls.
Install a medicine cabinet above the sink where you can store personal products neatly out of sight. The mirror in front of it is functional and savvy. This is a very practical addition to any bathroom space.
Choose your favorite colour and introduce it into your bathroom in the form of bathroom rugs, fluffy towels and even curtains or blinds on the window. This will inject the space with personality and vibrancy.
Tip: Ensure that whatever colour you go for, it fits in with the general design and decor of your bathroom.
Get innovative and creative with the functional items in your bathroom, including the towel racks. This is a very simple way to introduce some beautiful, modern, retro or stylish detail to your bathroom, without overcrowding it.
A mirror is another way you can use a functional item to bring design and decor to the space. Choose a simple mirror or one with a detailed frame. What's more is that a mirror makes a bathroom seem that much bigger than it really is.
Invest in a set of shelves or a cabinet, like this one. This will allow you more than enough space to keep bathroom items neatly arranged. Your more personal products can be stored behind the closed doors.
Sometimes all your bathroom needs is a fresh coat of paint to rejuvenate the energy and warmth of the space.
Bathroom decor and accessories can make the world of difference in the look and feel of this space, especially if chosen carefully. Ensure that your decor pieces are functional and enhance the look and feel of the bathroom design at the same time.
Get your family and friends involved in a DIY project, where you create your own artwork or decor accessories for this space. It will be a fun craft project that will truly make your bathroom your own.
Instead of throwing out the
old, recycle vintage pieces in the bathroom for an industrial chic look and feel.
Place some beautiful soap dispensers, gorgeous candles and a few luxurious products in your bathroom, which will make it feel like your own private spa.
Sometimes all you need to do is change the flooring of your bathroom to update it. Wood is not the most traditional option, but sometimes it can be the most savvy. It brings a warm look and feel to this space and isn't too cold under the feet.
Store your personal products in pretty vanity cases, which will keep them organized. The bags will also look attractive too! If you need to travel, your products will also be packed and ready from the get go.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 9 bathroom tricks you have to try.