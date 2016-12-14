A modern family home that you'll learn a ton from

Today we are going to visit a very modern and sophisticated home, designed by professionals Architektenteam Kelbing.

This cube-shape home is incredibly stylish and elegant, yet still manages to remain functional and practical for the whole family.

What is most striking about the home, however, is the large glass facade that allows a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This feature also allows natural light to flow into the interior, creating a warm and welcoming look and feel.

You'll love this minimalist home with its neutral colour palette and sleek design.

Let's take a look!