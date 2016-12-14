A modern family home that you'll learn a ton from

Today we are going to visit a very modern and sophisticated home, designed by professionals Architektenteam Kelbing.
This cube-shape home is incredibly stylish and elegant, yet still manages to remain functional and practical for the whole family.
What is most striking about the home, however, is the large glass facade that allows a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This feature also allows natural light to flow into the interior, creating a warm and welcoming look and feel.
You'll love this minimalist home with its neutral colour palette and sleek design.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can immediately see just how grand and impressive the home is. The flat roof neatly packages a white facade with large glass windows and doors below it. The striking shape and simple, clean lines makes for a gorgeous look and feel.
The glass windows and doors allow the interior spaces to connect seamlessly with the exterior spaces. You'll notice that the upper floors, which house the more private areas, have curtains on the windows. These can be drawn to give the family some privacy.
The bottom floor opens up onto a gorgeous wooden terrace where the family can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
From this angle, we can see that the white facade is slightly more prominent, ensuring that people passing by the house can't see into the home.
Yet there is still that beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, where guests can get a sneak peek into the gorgeous modern design of the home.
The front door on the left-hand side of the home features a covered entrance, where guests can wait out of the rain or sunshine for the door to be opened – a very handy design trick!
Remember that outdoor lighting can play a huge role in enhancing the details and design of your facade. It also allows friends, family and residents to find their way to the front door no matter what time of night it is.
Do you see how the designers have strategically placed some lights in the garden here, which illuminate the beautiful garden as well as the simple clean lines of the facade?
The living space of this home is simply flawless with its neutral colour palette and simple furniture.
The designers have added decor and beauty to the space in the form of gorgeous pot plants throughout the interior space, which add a very refreshing and natural touch to the home.
The dining room also features very stylish drop down lamps, which hang over the dining room table. These allow diners to see what they are eating and they give the room a beautiful soft glow. Ambiance is very important when it comes to your dining space. You want to create a bit of mystery and romance!
The dining room flows into the kitchen, which is subtly separated by a large, black kitchen island. This kitchen island not only brings a sleek edge to the cooking area, but it also provides extra storage space and an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food.
The kitchen is very clean and minimalist, with nothing except the most functional of items on display. This has been achieved thanks to the abundance of cupboards, shelves and drawers in this room, which keep all kitchen items neatly out of sight and well-organized.
The staircase in this home is worth a double take!
The floating stairs are made from glass, which brings a very elegant and sophisticated look and feel to the space. Paired with a white wall and a silver banister, this space is very modern with cool tones and a simple design.
Do you see how functional items in your house can double up as decor items?
We end our tour in the bathroom, which introduces wood to the look and feel of the home. The grey tiles give this space an industrial chic look and feel while still contemporary, the sleek design is soothing.
