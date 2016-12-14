An absolute dive becomes fit for a diva

There is nothing more satisfying than witnessing an old-fashioned and run down home get transformed into a modern and fabulous space that anyone would love to live in.

This is why we are delighted to take you to Berlin today where design professionals Stilschmiede have taken an absolute dive and turned it into a home that would be fit for a diva.

As we explore this home, we will see how much hope exists when it comes to home design as well how you don't need to throw the baby out with the bathwater. You truly can create a beautiful home out of what was once a hopeless case.

Are you curious to see more?