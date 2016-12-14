An absolute dive becomes fit for a diva

There is nothing more satisfying than witnessing an old-fashioned and run down home get transformed into a modern and fabulous space that anyone would love to live in.
This is why we are delighted to take you to Berlin today where design professionals Stilschmiede have taken an absolute dive and turned it into a home that would be fit for a diva.
As we explore this home, we will see how much hope exists when it comes to home design as well how you don't need to throw the baby out with the bathwater. You truly can create a beautiful home out of what was once a hopeless case.
Are you curious to see more?
This dark and grainy photograph shows us how old-fashioned and unappealing the living room space was before the intervention.
The outdated textiles completely clash with one another while the bright blue walls are anything but modern and appealing. There is also too much clutter and chaos in this space. Sometimes less is more!
The living space doesn't even look like the same house!
The designers have opened it up to create an open plan home, where the living areas flow between each other. The light wooden floors and pale walls utilize the natural light that flows through this space, while the old and musty furniture has been replaced with classic, subtle and elegant pieces.
The decor items have been carefully selected for this area of the home, with quality chosen over quantity. Don't you love the beautiful chandelier that hangs over the dining room table?
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant to your home for a refreshing form of design.
The bathroom before the intervention was incredibly dull and blank with an all-white design. Your bathroom is meant to be a soothing and calm space that allows you to prepare for the day ahead. Yet this design is anything but!
The features in this room also do nothing to enhance the style – they are simply functional.
The personal products crowding the basin are also a no-no.
By including some warm and earthy tones in the new and improved bathroom, a tranquil and serene space has been created where the family can truly have some quiet time while they enjoy a hot shower.
The functional items have been replaced with modern elements that bring a savvy design to the space.
The stone cladding and smooth brown tiles give the feeling of being in touch with nature, while the large window allows natural light to flow into the space.
In this image, we come across the entrance to the home, which was in total chaos. The paint has chipped off the walls, the floors are in a terrible state and there is junk littering the space.
Your entrance should be a warm and welcoming space that attracts guest, not puts them off.
This entrance is warm and earthy with its pale wooden floors and dark beige walls. A few hand-picked decor items bring character and charm to the space.
The lighting in this area of the home is also key. You'll notice that there are some lamps that hang from the ceiling, which gives the home a beautiful soft glow and a very special ambiance. This is key to a home that will envelope guests and visitors in its warmth and style.
In this image, we can see how the bedroom was separated from the living space by a little wall. This doesn't offer the resident much space or privacy.
The linen for the bed is also very bright and unattractive, clashing with the yellow walls and old-fashioned living room.
You won't believe how the designers changed this!
The new and improved modern bedroom has its own space with plenty of natural light!
The neutral tones used throughout create a beautiful and cozy ambiance while the soft cushions and fluffy throws make this bed look incredible appealing.
You'll notice that this space isn't cluttered or crowded with anything unnecessary either. Only the most functional of items have been included throughout.
