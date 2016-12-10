This is where you get the most out of Canadian summers

Shoreside on the pristine Lac St. Sixte is the ideal place to spend a Canadian summer. Imagine waking up as the sun rises over the lake. A refreshing morning swim or taking coffee outside while the lake shimmers through the trees; these are the things that make summers great.
Today we’ll take a tour at a modern cottage sitting on the edge of the lake. It’s where a family can make the most out of their summers. We’ll find classic cabin interiors updated for a modern family. Sky-high ceilings and massive windows take advantage of the forest views surrounding the home. As we enter December now with snow on the ground, let’s start our tour now and dream of warmer days by the lake!
At twilight, the cottage glows through the trees. Built into the hillside, the home features a wide deck where you can take in the inspiring views of the woods. A heavy, slanted roof creates a modern shape of the house.
Inside, paneled wood plank ceilings in a myriad of shades give the home an effortless look. Thick wood beams support the heavy roof and create spaces for massive windows. An expansive open plan room makes this a luxurious cottage space perfect. It's perfect for entertaining all summer long.
Standing in the kitchen we see a handsome stone fireplace skillfully set into the slanted roof. It gives the home an unmistakable cottage feel. It’s a perfect modern retreat! Check out the polished kitchen. It's easy to have an open plan room when you use minimalistic design in your kitchen space. It helps create flow in the room.
The kitchen features an island where you can take a casual meal. This island creates more counter space in the small kitchen. We love the natural stone backsplash behind the stove. It adds depth and more visual interest to this simple space.
Large windows and sliding doors open this space up to connect the home to its natural surroundings. It’s easy to enjoy the porch from here on a sunny day. This room is the heart of the cottage.
The dining space next to the kitchen makes it easy to entertain and enjoy meals with friends and family. Check out the globe shaped light fixture above the table. It’s a refreshing contemporary touch.
The bathroom has its own clean cabin style that we love! Round mirrors are always unexpected in a bathroom. It creates an interesting play of shapes next to the horizontal planks in the walls. A natural wood counter adding rustic charm to the room.
This simple bedroom is elevated to new luxurious heights thanks to the view outside. Imagine waking up to the woods like this every morning. The lake glints through the trees, beckoning you out of bed and down to the water.
Before we wrap up our tour, we want to show you the kids room. It’s tucked away behind sliding wood doors. Love this solution? Connect with professionals on homify today to get clever design in your home.
Inside, the bunk rooms make a cozy place for kids to sleep deeply after a long day on the lake. This bunk room is clean and white with fun teal touches. Keeping the sleeping area separate like this means that the room outside can be a common play space. It's where kids can spend all that energy they got from a quiet sleep.
Steps from the cottage is this dock that lets you take advantage of the lake. Canadian favourites like kayaking, canoeing, sailing, and paddleboarding can all be enjoyed here. Summer starts here where the forest meets the lake.
We hope you enjoyed this special tour of the Canadian cottage meant for making the most out of summer. Stay tuned for more Canadian home inspiration to come!
Want more cottage tours? Check out our features on a cozy French beach cottage and a silver cabin that will fuel your creativity.