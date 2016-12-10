This is where you get the most out of Canadian summers

Shoreside on the pristine Lac St. Sixte is the ideal place to spend a Canadian summer. Imagine waking up as the sun rises over the lake. A refreshing morning swim or taking coffee outside while the lake shimmers through the trees; these are the things that make summers great.

Today we’ll take a tour at a modern cottage sitting on the edge of the lake. It’s where a family can make the most out of their summers. We’ll find classic cabin interiors updated for a modern family. Sky-high ceilings and massive windows take advantage of the forest views surrounding the home. As we enter December now with snow on the ground, let’s start our tour now and dream of warmer days by the lake!