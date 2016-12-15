A charming collection of cozy chalet-style homes

The warmth and charm of a chalet-style home becomes magnified in the cold, snowy months surrounding the holidays. Originating in the Swiss Alps, the classic chalet is made of wood, with a gently sloping roof (often with a thick blanket of snow covering the eaves). With a central, open floor plan, chalets have their roots as rustic farm buildings used for housing cattle, but with the rise of the tourism industry, chalets became popular as ski lodges and holiday homes. In fact, the term chalet has become a popular way to describe many styles of vacation home, from beach cabins to forest cottages.

In this idea book, you'll explore a handful of picturesque chalets that are more classic manifestations of the chalet style: located in mountainous regions of Europe, with heavy snowfall in the winter. These chalet-inspired homes embody a sense of holiday charm with their exposed beam structure, wooden materials, fanciful railings, and iconic front-facing gabled roof design. If you're looking for a vision of the days of old , you'll find it in these timeless chalet designs!