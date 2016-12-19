A lush green oasis in the suburbs

On a surprisingly wild plot of land in Lucerne, Switzerland lies a glowing garden home created by the architects from Lengacher Emmenegger Partner AG. This hideaway is nestled between the multi-family homes and large villas that form the residential neighborhood. The overgrown trail that leads to the home, the ivy that climbs along its walls, and the cobblestone garage give this structure a sense of history, while the interior takes on a more urban, modern feel.
A view from the garden shows a golden glow emanating from a simple white structure. Evidence of gutters have been hidden, giving the house a streamlined, modern feel. The structure lets nature take over, the numerous trees and shrubs becoming the dominant features in the home's unique garden bridge entrance.
The home has been built on a steep bank, with the lower floor on a level with the garden, and an upper floor on a level with the rest of the backyard. The sloping, rounded appearance of the home draws a strong visual connection between the home and the Earth as the structure appears to rise gradually from the gravel on the ground.
The slope of the building is an illusion that's quickly lost from this point of view, revealing a sloping staircase next to a large extension of the roof that forms a sheltered backyard patio. White curtains can be drawn in order to provide privacy in this otherwise wide open design.
From the garden, the front of the home looks quite different. A view of the lower level reveals a patch of ivy beginning to wrap the home in a blanket of leaves, adding a more natural vibe to the industrial concrete structure. The wider windows that provide panoramic views are found on the upper level, while smaller windows (in addition to a patio door) occupy the walls of the lower floor.
This kitchen design is just as modern and sleek as the outside of the building, relying on a neutral colour scheme and smooth, seamless surfaces to create a polished effect. A narrow kitchen is often considered an inconvenience, but this linear design shows just how beautiful an elongated kitchen layout can be when high quality materials, ample counter space, and plenty of natural light come into play. The window above the kitchen sink is an especially pleasing addition to this modern kitchen design.
A tour of the exterior clearly showed an affinity for garden, and it appears this love of plant life has blossomed within the walls of the home as well! This living room has practically become its own garden, with large palms fanning their leaves across the room. This room is also notable for its interesting ceiling design – a surface made of fine wooden strips occupies the ceiling of this home, not the floor!
As your eyes sweep across this space, you'll notice some rather unusual furniture. This quirky design offers a hint that these residents have a love for everything retro, as the curvy red chairs, brass and crystal chandelier, rounded table lamp, and wooden wardrobe with a sliding concertina door could all be mid-century antiques.
The back walls of the home are windowless, but they still enjoy a close connection to the outdoors through the large patio doors, which span the entirety of the back wall! This design converts the back half of the home into a pavilion, sharing the fresh air and sunshine with the sheltered outdoor patio. Perfect for a garden picnic!