The eco-friendly home that's curvaceous and cool

The architects from Rayner Davies Architects were commissioned to build this contemporary dwelling in the village of Quarndon, Derbyshire. A house already occupied the site, but it was demolished and replaced with the intention of creating a rational and flexible home that would meet the needs of a busy family lifestyle. In building this home, the architects have not only created a convenient and flexible space, but also a visually intriguing structure full of eco-friendly features!
It's not a visual effect of a fisheye lens camera – the home has been built with a slight curve on both the facade and back wall, creating an unusual bow shape. This house appears to bend the norms as traditional rectilinear geometries are given a slight twist. As you'll see throughout the tour, this curved shape gives the home a strong sense of movement – almost tension – as the lines of the home press out energetically from the traditional boundaries. There's a good reason that these architects nicknamed the project
Windrush!
The concave curve in the back of the home hugs the backyard patio, an open and sunny spot that allows the structure to capitalize on its renewable energy source – the sun. Photovoltaic panels have been installed for the purpose of generating electricity to sell back to the grid. In addition to this energy efficient measure, the architects have included a rainwater harvesting system which minimizes the amount of water used from the municipal supply. The walls of the home have also been super-insulated with modern
through colour render systems to reduce heating costs.
This contemporary structure features a typical high-contrast blend of materials, with white plaster on some parts, wood on others, and a beige brick comprising the side wall.
This main entrance area is a surprising scene full of parallel lines wherever you look! The staircase ascends with no space wasted on structural or storage elements under the stairs, allowing for free movement throughout the airy space. The clear bannister also contributes to the same light,
barely there atmosphere. The wooden room partitions that make up the walls of this space provide a rare opportunity for air and sunlight to pass freely through the walls. As a family home, this oak paneling allows the family to communicate easily across rooms as they move through the home.
You can see that these designers love to play with lines! Parallel lines are seen not only in the stairs and walls, but in the striped window as well! The repetition of this theme creates cohesion in addition to an interesting display of light and shadow. The polished concrete floors and smooth white walls fall into the background, providing a smooth backdrop for all of the action occurring in the other design features of the space.
To match the unique slatted walls, the foyer houses a modern take on a classic chandelier, as a tangle of silver wires and bulbs are suspended from the ceiling. The chandelier and slatted walls are elements of contemporary design that cause you to question the norms, making an unexpected play on more traditional features.
In many ways, this bathroom mimics the same lightweight and airy style that you've seen climbing the stairs. Light enters through a generous opening in the ceiling, casting a sunny stream of sunshine onto the stylishly simple bathtub. Beyond, a separate standing shower almost disappears into the grey stone wall, as a wooden mat and inconspicuous shower head are the only visible evidence that a shower can be found behind a transparent pane of glass.