The eco-friendly home that's curvaceous and cool

This main entrance area is a surprising scene full of parallel lines wherever you look! The staircase ascends with no space wasted on structural or storage elements under the stairs, allowing for free movement throughout the airy space. The clear bannister also contributes to the same light, barely there atmosphere. The wooden room partitions that make up the walls of this space provide a rare opportunity for air and sunlight to pass freely through the walls. As a family home, this oak paneling allows the family to communicate easily across rooms as they move through the home.

Find another visually intriguing staircase design in an ideabook tour of this box-shaped home: This contemporary space houses a staircase of champions