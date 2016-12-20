This reno brings a high quality kitchen to a historic Toronto home

This historic house in Summerhill is home to two designers wanted to upgrade the space with a new kitchen, outdoor space, and master bedroom. As in many historic homes, the previous kitchen functioned poorly and lacked windows that could provide views and light coming from the backyard. The owners sought to bring in as much light as possible, while adding a landscaped deck that would allow them to finally enjoy the privacy of their backyard.
This classy and realistic renovation job can serve as inspiration for the many homeowners looking to renovate a historic house without inviting a dramatic home revolution, carefully preserving a sense of establishment and character!
This custom door made from mahogany is designed to be oversized, opening up the small kitchen to the newly installed deck in the backyard. This miniature retreat now features a sturdy concrete base, with a lovely surface of wooden planks elevated to the height of the kitchen for stepping out for a breath of fresh air.
The new door design serves as a window, with a pane of glass comprising the main portion of the door. Beside it, another window pane extends the size of the doorframe. This design allows a wealth of natural light to enter the space where before there was none.
In the center of this image, you see a hallway leaving the kitchen. This is the top of the staircase to the stairs, and it has been cleverly disguised by the interior architects in this
hidden door design. Watch what happens when this door swings closed:
When the basement door is closed, it's near impossible to identify the smooth white wall as a door to another room. With a portrait hanging on this hidden door, this wall would take on an even more inconspicuous approach.
Here's a modern feature that's difficult to find in a historic home: a coffee bar! This neat shelf sits on a smooth countertop in front of a stylish backdrop of a white subway tiles.
Loving this sleek white look? Find all-white kitchen inspiration in this ideabook: 10 tips for a wonderfully white kitchen
The kitchen is combined with the dining room in a scene that's both modern and traditional. A seamless white kitchen lines the left side of the room, filled with stainless steel appliances and smooth, tall cabinets in a matte white. The modern look of this half finds a contrasts against the rich carved wood, ornate curves, and velvet upholstery of the antique dining table!