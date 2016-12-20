This reno brings a high quality kitchen to a historic Toronto home

This historic house in Summerhill is home to two designers wanted to upgrade the space with a new kitchen, outdoor space, and master bedroom. As in many historic homes, the previous kitchen functioned poorly and lacked windows that could provide views and light coming from the backyard. The owners sought to bring in as much light as possible, while adding a landscaped deck that would allow them to finally enjoy the privacy of their backyard.

This classy and realistic renovation job can serve as inspiration for the many homeowners looking to renovate a historic house without inviting a dramatic home revolution, carefully preserving a sense of establishment and character!