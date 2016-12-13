6 ways to save cash on your heating bill this winter

It’s cold outside. Just standing next to a window or door you can feel the icy air rushing inside. In Canada, we’ve tried everything to stay warm in the winter. We don't want to turn our furnaces up to full blast. Everyone dreads getting their heating bills after a cold spell. Heating our homes uses energy that we’d rather save-for the sake of the environment and for our wallets.

We’ve created a round-up of our favourite tips to outsmart the cold and save on your heating costs. We will show you the easiest ways to keep your home warm this season and cut down on your energy use.