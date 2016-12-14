​16 fabulously modern bathrooms

When we think of our bathroom, what instantly comes to mind is a play of luxury, good looks and great functionality. This is our private space that must resonate with our needs as well as our personality. The shower stall is one of the best elements within a bathroom and these inspiring and modern shower stalls will make you think about getting one for your space too! Come and have a look to know more.
This shower stall has minimal brackets as it is set in the centre of the space and has mirrors along the sides to reflect its glorious design and make the bathroom look even larger.
This shower is like a cube of glass concealed in the white and wooden bathroom. It adds to the luxurious good looks of the wooden mirror frame and bureau. This stylish bathroom was designed by the interior architects at GISLENE LOPES ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES.
The transparent shower stall in this stunningly eclectic bathroom has a beautiful glass shower stall that is barely visible thanks to its ethereal frameless design.
This bathroom has beautiful and colorful lighting which brings the glass walls of its shower stall alive!
The curved wall in this shower stall is the piece de resistance as it has been done up with a pebbled texture to bring out a calming statement which also stands out in the neutral space.
The egg shaped bathtub has been placed in the centre of the neutral hued bathroom with the glass shower stall standing on one side. This gives it all an edgy look.
This wooden and stone textured bathroom gets a show stopping look thanks to the focus lights that have been fixed into the ceiling of the glass shower stall.
This shower stall has frosted glass walls that have been done up with his and hers mirrors on the side. This gives it a private twist.
The partition between the sinks and the shower stall has been done up with a stone textured wall that makes for a soothing and stylish statement.
The glass walls here can easily be shifted between the WC unit and the shower so that you get the convenience of privacy
The loft look has been put into place with the brick walls and industrial looking brackets on the side of the glass shower stall. This gives it all an eclectic look.
The diagonal setting of this shower stall gives oomph to the stone surroundings of the bathroom here. The lighting also casts a heady glow over the space.
The wonderfully unique hue of the marble and its veins have created a stunning statement from within the glass shower stall of this bathroom.
This small bathroom gets some big style thanks to the row of red tiles peeping out from inside the glass shower stall.
This shower stall has it own cosy space between two textured walls.
The glass walls of this shower stall have a classic appeal thanks to the heavy metal frames in black!
