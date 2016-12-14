Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 fabulously modern bathrooms

Justwords Justwords
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
When we think of our bathroom, what instantly comes to mind is a play of luxury, good looks and great functionality. This is our private space that must resonate with our needs as well as our personality. The shower stall is one of the best elements within a bathroom and these inspiring and modern shower stalls will make you think about getting one for your space too! Come and have a look to know more.

1. ​Minimal brackets

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

This shower stall has minimal brackets as it is set in the centre of the space and has mirrors along the sides to reflect its glorious design and make the bathroom look even larger.

2. ​A cube of glass

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

This shower is like a cube of glass concealed in the white and wooden bathroom. It adds to the luxurious good looks of the wooden mirror frame and bureau. This stylish bathroom was designed by the interior architects at GISLENE LOPES ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES.

​3. Seamless rendition

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

The transparent shower stall in this stunningly eclectic bathroom has a beautiful glass shower stall that is barely visible thanks to its ethereal frameless design.

4. ​Lights, design and action

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

This bathroom has beautiful and colorful lighting which brings the glass walls of its shower stall alive!

5. Doing up the curved wall

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern bathroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The curved wall in this shower stall is the piece de resistance as it has been done up with a pebbled texture to bring out a calming statement which also stands out in the neutral space.

​6. Edgy design

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

The egg shaped bathtub has been placed in the centre of the neutral hued bathroom with the glass shower stall standing on one side. This gives it all an edgy look.

​7. Hocus focus

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

This wooden and stone textured bathroom gets a show stopping look thanks to the focus lights that have been fixed into the ceiling of the glass shower stall.

8. ​Creating privacy

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This shower stall has frosted glass walls that have been done up with his and hers mirrors on the side. This gives it a private twist.

9. ​Stone texture

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The partition between the sinks and the shower stall has been done up with a stone textured wall that makes for a soothing and stylish statement.

10. ​Floating glass walls

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

The glass walls here can easily be shifted between the WC unit and the shower so that you get the convenience of privacy

11. ​Loft-like appeal

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

The loft look has been put into place with the brick walls and industrial looking brackets on the side of the glass shower stall. This gives it all an eclectic look.

12. ​Stone beauty

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist style bathroom
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)
Михаил Новинский (MNdesign)

The diagonal setting of this shower stall gives oomph to the stone surroundings of the bathroom here. The lighting also casts a heady glow over the space.

13. ​Unique colour

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

The wonderfully unique hue of the marble and its veins have created a stunning statement from within the glass shower stall of this bathroom.

14. ​Playing with colour

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

This small bathroom gets some big style thanks to the row of red tiles peeping out from inside the glass shower stall.

15. ​Keeping it open

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

This shower stall has it own cosy space between two textured walls.

16. Classic frames

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Blossomvale

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

The glass walls of this shower stall have a classic appeal thanks to the heavy metal frames in black!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

