A woodland home that's a perfect escape from the city

The green hills of Switzerland have beckoned us this time and we have decided to take a tour of a romantic chalet. This home has been designed by the architects at Pascal Flammer Architect in Balsthal. He chose to design a farmer’s retreat for this family in the rolling hills of Switzerland. The rustic bearings of the home form the foundation of a modern space that is truly urban worthy even when it is surrounded by stupendous greenery. Come and take the tour with us to learn more!
The facade of the home is one that has a strong affinity for the word retreat even as it spreads it modern wings to fly across the industrial sky with a chic twist. The home is done up in wood and glass, which is a modern yet wholesome combination, to begin with. The cross of the beams inside holds the glass sheets of the two levels and makes sure that an industrial chic look is in place. The designer created a contrast of sorts by leaving these beams unvarnished so that they stand out against the darker facade. The result is a monochrome statement that stands out in the greenery. The box-like structure has an A-line roof which covers it well and creates a whimsical look too.
The interiors have been done up with a cosy vibe that has been achieved despite an overtly modern scheme. The minimalist theme has been used to express the eco friendly side of the structure even as the light tones of wood make for a homely and warm feel. The cloud-like hole is the perfect escape for the staircase as it takes you upstairs. The simple table and folding chairs are a fitting addition as well.
The kitchen of the home is done up with wooden counters and a complete lack of walls as glass sheets sit atop the counters. This gives the home owners a panoramic view of the outdoors as they go about their work in this space, thus making for a soothing and calming statement at any time of the day or night. The solid wooden structures and textures in this room also create a simple yet sturdy statement
Whether it is the simple furniture or the ergonomic design of the space, one finds that practicality is the name of the game in this home’s style statement. This also makes for a soothing touch as we explore the home and its expansive quarters.
This home has a play of shapes to break the monotony of its eco-friendly design and the staunch affinity for wood. The shingles of the roof on this side of the home conceal a round window underneath, which is a departure from the linear structures and fittings to be found elsewhere in the home.
