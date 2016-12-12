A modern and minimalist house with floor plans

Rendered by the architects at DDP Architecture, this contemporary house combines simple and neutral colours with minimalist designs for a smart and practical look. The main residence comes with a detached garage which has been revamped to serve the purpose of a home office or hobby room. Neat architectural lines, plenty of glass doors and windows, and stylishly minimal interiors make this home a must see.
Rendered in pristine white and equipped with a grey sloping roof, the facade looks very modern and charming. Numerous tall and sleek glass doors and windows lend style to the structure, besides helping the interiors to stay naturally illuminated. The neat wooden frames of the doors and windows add warmth to the otherwise stark building, and well-kept green lawns offer a refreshing touch.
You can see from the plans that the house is an elongated double-storied structure with a patio in between the main building and the garage. Both the floors feature long hallways, in order to offer privacy to the private chambers. The dining, kitchen and living areas lie towards the garden, while the living room leads to a large terrace. The bedrooms are conveniently situated near the bathrooms, while mezzanines in the smaller bedrooms utilise the height of the home to the fullest.
The patio between the house and the garage is at a slightly lower level and features an outdoor grill, so that the family can enjoy open air meals. Lined with wide grey stone tiles, the patio seems elegant and perfect for lazing around on weekends while the children play.
Slim and tall bay windows like this appear here and there around the house. Since they project out a little from the wall’s surface, they add depth and visual interest to the structure.
Sleek and minimal, the ground floor hallway leads to the entrance door that is a wooden affair with glass detailing. A large painting adds pizzazz to the pure white walls of this corridor.
This hallway too is as sleek and simple as the one you saw before. With spotless white walls, it looks bright, thanks to the tall glass windows on the left. These windows also liven up the staircase on the left.
Done up in white and grey, the minimalist kitchen impresses with its glossy surfaces, neat cabinets and practical island. The modern appliances have been accommodated nicely, while floor to ceiling glass windows bring in tons of sunlight.
Hope this simple yet elegant and intelligently designed home has given you many ideas for your own project. Take another tour for more inspiration - A low-energy house pumped with style.