Steer clear of these 6 decor mistakes

Decorating and designing our homes is a favorite hobby for many of us. It's a chance to introduce our styles and tastes into our living space as well as turn a house into a home.
There are some finer details, however, that sometimes demand a professional eye. Without the experts, we can fall into some common decor traps, which leaves our homes looking less than appealing.
So how do we achieve the perfect balance between stylish and functional? Today, we are going to find out by looking at 6 decor mistakes that you should avoid. So channel your inner interior designer and read on.
If you have too many decor items, accessories and pieces of furniture in your home, you will end up with a very overcrowded space that looks disorganized and haphazard.
Do a spring clean at least once a year and go for simple and carefully selected pieces. Sometimes it's all about quality over quantity. A minimalist design is a good design to aim for, choosing only the most functional of items to be on display.
If you find a paint that you like, first test it on the walls of your home. You want to make sure that it doesn't end up looking too dark or too light. It must also work in harmony with the rest of your design and decor.
Remember that neutral colours are always an advantage. Another option is to paint just one wall a bright or dark colour, which will contrast with the neutral tones of the other walls. This will introduce some personality and vibrancy to the space, without overwhelming it.
You need to be mindful of how much space you have available in your home. Opting for over-sized sofas, chunky tables and large pieces of art may not work if you have a very small living room, for example. Work with the space available to you.
While it's important that all of your decor items, furniture and accessories work in harmony with one another, you don't want your space to become too bland and uniform. Don't go for matching colours throughout!
Instead introduce a funky pattern or a different colour to break up the monotony of the space.
Lighting is crucial to an interior design. It provides ambiance and illuminates the details of your decor and design.
This is why it's so important that you invest in plenty of lamps, lanterns and even candles.
We know that sometimes finding the perfect piece of artwork or the right cushions can be time consuming, but don't rush the design and decor process. You'll be spending a lot of money so you don't want to go for items that you are going to be bored of after a few months. Take your time and don't be afraid to experiment with different looks, ensuring that you end up with the perfect interior design!
