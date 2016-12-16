Your browser is out-of-date.

Steer clear of these 6 decor mistakes

Leigh Leigh
Indie Style Interiors - Cottesloe home, Perth Western Australia, Indie Style Interiors Indie Style Interiors Living room
Decorating and designing our homes is a favorite hobby for many of us. It's a chance to introduce our styles and tastes into our living space as well as turn a house into a home.

There are some finer details, however, that sometimes demand a professional eye. Without the experts, we can fall into some common decor traps, which leaves our homes looking less than appealing. 

So how do we achieve the perfect balance between stylish and functional? Today, we are going to find out by looking at 6 decor mistakes that you should avoid. So channel your inner interior designer and read on.

1. Allowing decor items and furniture to pile up

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Study/office
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors – House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

If you have too many decor items, accessories and pieces of furniture in your home, you will end up with a very overcrowded space that looks disorganized and haphazard.

Do a spring clean at least once a year and go for simple and carefully selected pieces. Sometimes it's all about quality over quantity. A minimalist design is a good design to aim for, choosing only the most functional of items to be on display.

2. Painting the walls before testing the colour

22평 좁은집 신혼집 홈스타일링 , homelatte homelatte Living room
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

If you find a paint that you like, first test it on the walls of your home. You want to make sure that it doesn't end up looking too dark or too light. It must also work in harmony with the rest of your design and decor. 

Remember that neutral colours are always an advantage. Another option is to paint just one wall a bright or dark colour, which will contrast with the neutral tones of the other walls. This will introduce some personality and vibrancy to the space, without overwhelming it.

3. Not taking into account the size of your home

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Living Room LuxDeco Living roomSofas & armchairs living room,lounge,curved sofa,monochromatic,monochrome,marble,gold,black
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide – Refined Monochrome Collection – Living Room

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

You need to be mindful of how much space you have available in your home. Opting for over-sized sofas, chunky tables and large pieces of art may not work if you have a very small living room, for example. Work with the space available to you.

4. Too uniform

Edinburgh Town House, Neale Smith Photography Neale Smith Photography Eclectic style bedroom
Neale Smith Photography

Edinburgh Town House

Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography
Neale Smith Photography

While it's important that all of your decor items, furniture and accessories work in harmony with one another, you don't want your space to become too bland and uniform. Don't go for matching colours throughout!

Instead introduce a funky pattern or a different colour to break up the monotony of the space.

5. Skimping on the lighting

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac Living roomLighting
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Lighting is crucial to an interior design. It provides ambiance and illuminates the details of your decor and design.

This is why it's so important that you invest in plenty of lamps, lanterns and even candles.

6. Rushing the job

Indie Style Interiors - simply perfect living room style Indie Style Interiors Living room
Indie Style Interiors

Indie Style Interiors – simply perfect living room style

Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors

We know that sometimes finding the perfect piece of artwork or the right cushions can be time consuming, but don't rush the design and decor process. You'll be spending a lot of money so you don't want to go for items that you are going to be bored of after a few months. Take your time and don't be afraid to experiment with different looks, ensuring that you end up with the perfect interior design!

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

