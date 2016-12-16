Steer clear of these 6 decor mistakes

Decorating and designing our homes is a favorite hobby for many of us. It's a chance to introduce our styles and tastes into our living space as well as turn a house into a home.

There are some finer details, however, that sometimes demand a professional eye. Without the experts, we can fall into some common decor traps, which leaves our homes looking less than appealing.

So how do we achieve the perfect balance between stylish and functional? Today, we are going to find out by looking at 6 decor mistakes that you should avoid. So channel your inner interior designer and read on.