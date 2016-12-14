A sustainable country home that has it all

Built on the edge of the heavily forested Utrecht Ridge in Netherlands, House Doorn is a sprawling and elegant affair in an idyllic setting. Rendered by the architects at De Zwarte Hond, this residence is surrounded by expansive lush green lawns and towering trees. Though it comes with a traditional pitched roof with a width of 28 metres, the exterior walls are made from grey bricks sourced locally. The house also features solar panels which supply it with all the electricity needed. The interiors are spacious, airy, and all the rooms are interconnected, offering sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. The basement offers ample scope for leisure as well as storage.