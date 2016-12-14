A sustainable country home that has it all

Built on the edge of the heavily forested Utrecht Ridge in Netherlands, House Doorn is a sprawling and elegant affair in an idyllic setting. Rendered by the architects at De Zwarte Hond, this residence is surrounded by expansive lush green lawns and towering trees. Though it comes with a traditional pitched roof with a width of 28 metres, the exterior walls are made from grey bricks sourced locally. The house also features solar panels which supply it with all the electricity needed. The interiors are spacious, airy, and all the rooms are interconnected, offering sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. The basement offers ample scope for leisure as well as storage.
Though it might seem like a typical farmhouse from a distance, the house attracts with its neat lines, grey walls, neat windows in white frames and a sleek wooden garage door. A wide paved path leads up to the garage, while fresh greenery surrounds the building for a blissful setting.
Slim white pillars and a large terrace on the upper storey define the beauty of the home’s backside. The generous use of glazing indicates how the interiors open up to the green fields and elegant trees. From here too, it is evident that the shaded area under the terrace offers space to unwind in the lap of nature and breathe in fresh air.
The backyard patio is a stylish and very inviting space with its neat flooring and trendy outdoor furniture. Sliding glass doors integrate the indoors with the outdoors nicely, while the rattan chairs allow you to lounge around and gossip with loved ones.
This spacious passage is entirely clad in wood and contrasts the coolness of the grey bricks with its warmth. Slim wooden slats line both the walls and ceiling, helping you to walk towards the front facade. The kitchen is on the right of this passage, and you can take a peek into it through the sleek glass windows.
Smooth white cabinets and a contrasting sleek countertop make this kitchen very modern and functional. Wooden elements add warmth, while glass windows all around offer refreshing views of the outdoors.
Wood, white and grey is the colour theme followed for the spacious and merged living and dining spaces. The dining furniture is sleek and stylish and shines against a nature-inspired wallpaper that acts as the background. The living space is double-height and hence very airy, with a large window in the loft overlooking this area.
Clad in stylish grey tiles, the bathroom wows with its sleek white fixtures, elegant glass shower doors, and a large window which offers a breathtaking view.
