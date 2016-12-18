An extraordinary origami-inspired home

Today, we are going to draw some inspiration from Asian design as we explore this fabulous sleek and modern home, designed by Architect Show CO.LTD.

Located in Fukuoka, Japan, construction of the two-storey post and beam structure wrapped up in April 2009.

Asian architecture is always stunning as it manages to combine functionality with a minimalist look and feel, without compromising on comfort or trend.

As we explore each angle of this home, you'll be inspired to include some Asian design and detail into your own home! You'll also learn some tips and tricks when it comes so quality over quantity.

Let's take a look!