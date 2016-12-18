An extraordinary origami-inspired home

Today, we are going to draw some inspiration from Asian design as we explore this fabulous sleek and modern home, designed by Architect Show CO.LTD.
Located in Fukuoka, Japan, construction of the two-storey post and beam structure wrapped up in April 2009.
Asian architecture is always stunning as it manages to combine functionality with a minimalist look and feel, without compromising on comfort or trend.
As we explore each angle of this home, you'll be inspired to include some Asian design and detail into your own home! You'll also learn some tips and tricks when it comes so quality over quantity.
Let's take a look!
Don't you think the architecture looks like an origami bird?
The designers have gone for a neutral facade where lack, white, grey and wood all work together to create a simple yet stylish look and feel.
Already we can see how clean lines and minimalist precision play a role in the home design.
Don't you love how the neatly organized front garden enhances the facade? Have a look at how you can make a big impression with a small front garden.
When we head inside the home, we can see just how sleek and simple the design is.
The staircase is a wonderful example of how functionality collides with style. The designers have once again opted for clean lines, which are emphasized by the dark tones. The gorgeous drop down railings add a very elegant and sophisticated touch.
We can also see how there is a beautiful connection between the interior space and the exterior space, which is characteristic of Asian design. Access to plants and trees creates a very simple yet naturally beautiful interior design.
In this image, we can see how the dining room and kitchen flow into one space, which makes for a very interactive and social environment. Guests can chat to the chef while he or she cooks up a storm!
A splash of colour and vibrancy has been added to this area of the home in the form of lime green dining chairs. This is a subtle way to introduce a bit personality and charm to a home.
You'll also notice what a big role natural light plays in the home. Large glass windows and doors allow sunshine to flow into the home throughout the day.
The entire living room is in fact open plan, which makes the interior space seem that much bigger and more spacious. The living room is subtly separated from the kitchen and dining room by drop down stairs.
The living rooms is also very simple and elegant, with only the most functional of items on display. This is a wonderful example of how less is more. There is no need to clutter this space with too many decor items or accessories.
The hallway of this home is simply flawless with beautiful sliding doors or Fusuma. These doors are made from wooden frames covered in thick, opaque paper. The doors are typically used between adjoining rooms akin to large removable walls, allowing one to partition off areas or open up space as needed.
The advantage of these types of doors is that they create private areas throughout the home without completely isolating them.
They also allow natural light to continue to flow through the home!
This bathroom is so practical and stylish, thanks to the storage space that has been invested in throughout. Dark cabinets furnish the entire wall, where all personal products, towels and even toilet paper can be stored neatly away.
This leaves the bathroom looking very neat and organized. Remember that this is a room that you spend plenty of time in, so you don't want to be dealing with a counter top littered with items. You also don't want to be scratching around for your make-up first thing in the morning. Every item needs a place to call home that is easily accessible.
The large glass mirror that runs along the entire length of the wall creates a feeling of space throughout, reflecting the bathroom back on itself – a great design trick!
We end off our tour back outside, where we can clearly see what a big role lighting plays in the design of a home. Strategically placed lamps can enhance the details of a facade, while allowing family and friends to see where they are going at night.
Place little lights in your garden or along the wall to highlight the beautiful architecture.
