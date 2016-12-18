5 things that lure burglars to your house

When it comes to the safety and security of our homes, the holiday periods are often a high risk time. With the Canadian festive season coming up, the risk of burglary is high. This is why we need to be aware of what attracts burglars and make sure that we are utilizing security methods.
The great thing about Canada, however, is that many architect professionals are aware of the fact that they need to incorporate security measures into the architecture itself. We also often have friendly neighbors or friends, who are willing to drop in and check on our homes when we aren't there.
Your home should feel very protected without looking like you live in Fort Knox. But there are always some extra tips and tricks that you can utilize. This is why today, we've put together a list of five things that attract burglars to your home.
These will make you aware of those little extra precautions that you can take to keep your home and your possessions safe and secure. You don't want to come back from your restful holiday this year to a nasty surprise!
The most important thing that we can do when it comes to the safety of our house is to close windows and doors and ensure that they are locked.
Before you go away on holiday, make sure any doors that could allow access to the interior space or even the garden are closed. Even small windows that lead to the pantry or cellar should be securely fastened.
You can also invest in burglar latches for the handles of your doors and windows or even some burglar bars. These can enhance the style of your home, while adding extra security.
Few of us have installed motion sensors in the garden or a burglar alarm in the house, but this can be very worth it, especially if your house is setting empty for a few weeks!
A burglar alarm or motion sensor significantly reduces the risk of burglary. Save up and invest in one before the holidays.
When leaving home for an extended period of time, don't turn off all the lights and close all the curtains and blinds. You don't want your home to look like it is standing empty for a long period of time.
Keep a few blinds and curtains open with some lamps on in the house. You can also invest in a timer, which turns all of your outside lights on at night.
Tip: Ask neighbors to pick up your post while you're gone so that it looks like someone is home.
Burglars will take advantage of the fact that you don't have contact with your neighbors. Getting to know your neighbors is thus very important because they can keep an eye on your home when you are away.
Before going away on holiday, ask your neighbor to check in on the property and perhaps even water your plants while you're away. If you have pets, hire a house sitter who can keep an eye on everything while you're away.
Although we love living in our beautiful and modern homes, don't be too flashy with decadent features and elements. This gives the impression of enormous wealth, making your house an obvious target.
Also keep all of your important documents and jewelry in a safe. Another good tip is not to keep your laptop or other valuable items near the windows, where they can be spotted from the street.
