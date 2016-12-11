Your browser is out-of-date.

23 ravishing rustic kitchens

M. Martins M. Martins
W10 Kitchen by British Standard, British Standard by Plain English British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
Perhaps,  you think remodelling your kitchen in a rustic style is not easy. You are bit stumped by the earthy materials, the colours and just how to acquire a cast iron stove. The whole point of this style is to get all the charm and warmth of a rustic dwelling, with all of the conveniences a modern home. You don't need to replace your fridge with an ice box. Mid-century pieces are perfect for the look — worn leather and wood are a perfect match. But it all starts with an idea!  So we hope these 23 kitchens cook up some inspiration for you. 

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986 30/01/1986 Kitchen
30/01/1986

30/01/1986
30/01/1986
30/01/1986

Cozinhas incríveis, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenStorage
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Cobertura VL, Studio Novak Studio Novak Modern terrace
Studio Novak

Studio Novak
Studio Novak
Studio Novak

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Kitchen
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Kitchen
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

Espaço Gourmet, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

Wohnhaus 26, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Kitchen
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO MOCOLOCCO Kitchen
MOCOLOCCO

MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO

PROJETO RESIDENCIA ALTO DA BOA VISTA SP, MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Arquitetura de Interiores, Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Kitchen
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Kitchen Bricks Red
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen homify Kitchen Solid Wood Green shaker style,oak cabinets,oak worktops,farrow & ball,slate splashback,rayburn,open shelving,rail,oak shelf,oak crates,chappell green,down pipe
homify

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Casa da Fazenda, COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS Kitchen
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Kitchen
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
