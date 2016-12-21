8 tricks to make your dark dingy bathroom brighter

Bathrooms are often assigned to the window-less areas of the home, given a natural preference for privacy in these spaces. If your bathroom has no little or no access to natural light, you'll find that the room can take on an unappealingly dank undertone. One solution that's become highly popular is the addition of a skylight, which allows sunlight to enter the bathroom through the ceiling without opening up the walls for views from your next-door neighbors.

If you're not ready for a renovation by an interior architect – like the skylight solution – which can work to bring light into your space, you can still make small changes to your decor and lighting to brighten up your space with these tips!