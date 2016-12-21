This gorgeous home strikes a natural balance

The upper floor houses the main common rooms, while the lower floor houses the more private rooms. Here, a bedroom enjoys a strong sense of connection to the backyard through a complex design of window frames and vertical blinds, which allow the inhabitants to bask in this beautifully golden morning light.

The creation of interlocking planes and intersecting lines creates a complex display of light and shadow in this home, as evidenced in this bedroom. As the day goes on, the interior of the house seems to shift and morph according to the angle of the sun, casting ever-changing shadows on the walls.