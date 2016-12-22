Your browser is out-of-date.

A nautical home just minutes from the shore

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall
This fabulous nautical home enjoys a location among the grassy dunes of the beach in North Cornwall, UK. The architects who created this home demolished the existing beach cabin, which suffered from inadequate light and poor orientation, and they replaced it with an exciting modern dwelling. This light and airy home maximizes views of the ocean, with and open-concept layout to instill a sense of freedom and space for beachside relaxation.

In the case of a shoreline property, the facade of the home is most often the water-facing side, and not the street-facing one. The same is true for this beach house, whose backyard offers an enclosed, private area while the front yard greets the sandy beach with an exuberant hello!. This energetic design is created with the use of crisp edges and sharp slopes pointing towards the sky, giving the entire structure an excited, upward energy. A clear nautical theme is present in the deck's dockside railing design, as well as in the blue and white colour scheme.

The backyard offers a more private and practical space, its enclosure making for a great spot for hosting a picnic on a windy day.

The home's many windows open the space to the outdoors, and the interior layout also works to open the rooms to one another. This large kitchen window joins the dining and living room with the kitchen, and it also gives the cook a great view of the beach landscape!

With an array of furniture that's clearly beach-y in nature, this living room has been decorated to provide continuity of experience according to the natural setting. Whether you choose to lounge on the beach, the patio, or in the living room, you'll still be surrounded by an atmosphere of fresh sea breeze, blue skies, and quiet relaxation. The wicker chair, blue striped upholstery, and white linen coverings could not be more at home in this nautical beach house.

The dining area is tucked away in a slightly more intimate spot, benefitting from a more sheltered and cradled feel. Notable in this room is the long wooden cabinet with an abstract design reminiscent of seabirds swooping in the sky.

This spacious bedroom could not be more relaxing! A celestial environment is infused in the space, with the white linens, walls, and ceiling receiving a grounding sense from the earthy wood and wicker features in the room.

This wooden bathroom is a rare luxury, bringing the character of rough, rustic hardwood into the sleek bathroom space.

This home isn't just relaxing – it's clever, too. The architects have maximized the utility of this space by creating a simple storage area above the exposed beam of this room. An antique trunk matched with striped canvas bags add the same timeless nautical feel found throughout the rest of the house.

The roof of the home is opened up with a large skylight, where a small sitting area has been strategically placed underneath – another clever use of space in the home. The woven rug and antique table serve to bring this space back in time for a classic and traditional sitting room experience.

Love this sweet vintage setup? Find ways to bring vintage and antique styles into your home decor in this ideabook.

A renovation that created a minimalist paradise
What do you think of this summer vacation house? Comment below! 

