Your family will adore this bright stylish house

Onyks is a lively and modern Polish home constructed with taste and creativity by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl. With an area of 2,200 square feet, this house is perfect for a family of 4 or 5 people. The building makes use of generous amounts of glazing and colourful touches for a unique and attractive finish. The pitched roof adds quaintness to the property, while the spacious interiors and the presence of a mezzanine ensure an open and airy feel. Sober and neutral colours, minimalist furniture and an open plan layout contribute to the elegance of the home.
With a roof made from sheet metal and walls composed of structural clay tiles and foamed polystyrene, the house looks very contemporary and charming. A splash of dark red spices up the exterior, while neat and clean lines define the simplicity of the structure. Grey and white offer an elegant canvas for the different details of the house to come through.
Lavish amounts of glazing have been used for the backside of the house as well, so that the interiors can integrate nicely with the environment. Sleek steps lead you to the pool which is at a lower level than the main building. The wooden deck around the pool makes for a warm ambiance, while a large sofa offers comfy seating in the corner.
The minimalist and white and grey living area is double-height and extremely airy, thanks to the mezzanine above. The furnishing is modern and plush, while large windows bring in sunlight. A single vibrant painting adds life to this space.
We love how floor to ceiling glazing adorns the living space on this side, overlooking the backyard and pool. It visually opens up the interiors as well as helps natural light to flood the home. The sleek staircase also features glass balustrade with wooden detailing to ensure a feeling of openness inside the house.
A sleek and long grey desk has been placed under the staircase, to prevent this nook from going to waste. Equipped with a lamp, it can serve as a writing desk and can store a lot of things as well.
Neat wooden cabinets and the sun streaming in through the glass make the dining area cosy and warm. Sleek furniture lends trendiness, while a black and blue painting brings in some colour.
The home office has been beautifully accommodated on the mezzanine, with two tall windows bringing in loads of sunlight. A sleek desk and minimalist cabinets make working here a very comfy task, and the quiet atmosphere helps to concentrate too.
Wood has been lavishly used to clad the concrete ceilings, as well as for the floor of the mezzanine. It ensures a cottage-like cosiness and natural insulation.
The ground floor comprises of the common areas like the living, dining, kitchen and two average-sized bedrooms as well. All rooms are spacious and laid out in such a way, so that privacy of the bedrooms is ensured.
The first floor or the attic consists of a large bedroom with dressing room and attached bathroom, besides a study and living area.
