This lovely home sells suburban comfort

The architects at Homekoncept | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych in Krakow, Poland, bring you a modern and bold family villa today. Set upon a sprawling and lush ground, HomeKONCEPT-40 is a large, functional and comfortable residence which is unique yet soothing on the eyes. The dark grey colour of the exteriors helps the house to stand out from its neighbours, while sleek wooden detailing adds warmth. An expansive terrace on the first floor surrounds the house on three sides, while the backyard with the pool is sheer paradise! Neat architectural lines and generous use of glazing make this residence truly modern.