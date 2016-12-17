This lovely home sells suburban comfort

The architects at Homekoncept | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych in Krakow, Poland, bring you a modern and bold family villa today. Set upon a sprawling and lush ground, HomeKONCEPT-40 is a large, functional and comfortable residence which is unique yet soothing on the eyes. The dark grey colour of the exteriors helps the house to stand out from its neighbours, while sleek wooden detailing adds warmth. An expansive terrace on the first floor surrounds the house on three sides, while the backyard with the pool is sheer paradise! Neat architectural lines and generous use of glazing make this residence truly modern.
Natural slate tiles clad the exterior of this bold house and lend it oodles of personality. Slim wooden detailing near the entrance and around the garage door give the structure a warm, inviting look. The driveway is elegantly paved and flanked by neatly trimmed hedges. The use of pure white for the terrace as well as some parts of the walls breaks the monotony of dark grey effectively.
The garden surrounding the building is beautifully maintained, landscaped and lush. Wooden steps create a warm garden pathway, and large glass windows on all sides of the home allow the inhabitants to admire nature from every possible angle.
Massive glass doors and windows open up the backside of the house to a stunning swimming pool and wooden deck. Despite its dark exterior, the home’s interior integrates nicely with nature, thanks to the lavish glazing everywhere. The pool is surrounded by trendy recliners and plush sofas, in case you are in the mood for some sunbathing or reading.
From this plan, you can see that the ground floor comprises of a spacious living area, a dining, kitchen, a centrally situated fireplace, and a stylish staircase leading to the first floor. There is also a guest room and a small bathroom fitted with shower and toilet. The laundry and pantry are also on the ground floor, and the staircase overlooks the beautiful backyard.
On the first floor, you will find the more private areas of this house like the master bedroom with attached bathroom, 3 children’s bedroom with a common bathroom and walk-in closets.
A look at the section plan makes it clear that the two levels are in harmony with each other and have been conveniently linked by the easily accessible staircase. You can also see how the rooms have been planned to make the interiors feel spacious and open. This also encourages easy communication among the family members.
Looking for more inspiration? Take another tour - A low-energy house pumped with style.