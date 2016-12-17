This reno delivers much-needed charm to an dull home

A tiny studio apartment of 280 square foot in Paris was badly in need of a smart renovation. As a part of an old building, it lacked modern aesthetics or proper organisation. So the interior architects at Parisdinterieur were approached to extend the apartment by 20 square feet and revamp it in a visually pleasing manner. Now the home comprises of a neat bedroom, a chic living space, a trendy kitchen with space for dining, and a compact but sensible bathroom. The colour palette is neutral and elegant, with some wooden elements and artworks offering colour and warmth.
Old paint and a cluttered closet right in front didn’t make the entrance very inviting before.
The door has been freshly painted and sliding doors have been installed to keep the stuff inside the closet out of sight. The entrance looks much more chic now.
Since the bedroom is right next to the entryway, it has been separated by a sleek glass and wood cubicle. The glass allows a feeling of openness in this small home, and the dark grey curtains can be drawn when privacy is required. A pair of copper lamps and a monochromatic theme makes the bedroom elegant and contemporary.
The couch was perfectly usable, but the boring coffee tables and a drab closet didn’t improve the look here. The long mirror didn’t add to the attraction, and the space lacked personality or warmth.
By adding some plump cushions in lighter shades, the sofa is now very relaxing. A pair of trendy side tables and softly glowing lamps adds to the charm here, while a uniquely-shaped coffee table is a conversation starter now. The glass windows which connect the living area with the bedroom lend a glamorous and airy feel here, and the artworks on the wall add colour.
The tiny kitchen looked cramped and claustrophobic previously. There was too much clutter, and the white tiles on the walls looked drab. The floor needed a makeover as well.
With smooth and glossy cabinets in sea-green and shiny chrome appliances, the kitchen looks smart and organised. The sleek black countertop lends contrast to the space, while the patterned floor tiles add jazz.
A small corner of the kitchen has been reserved for the round dining table and stylish black chairs. The arrangement is close to the glass windows and hence stays bright and cosy throughout the day. A pair of elegant lamps adds aesthetic charm here.
Sleek sliding doors in white separate the kitchen from the living area when privacy is required. When left open, the home looks spacious and airy.
With its boring white tiles and old-fashioned shower cubicle, the bathroom looked uninspiring and hardly refreshing. The lighting was insufficient as well.
Now, black mosaic in the shower nook, sleek glass doors and smart corner shelves near the sink make the bathroom bold and happening. The fixtures are minimalistic and the lights are bright and cheerful too.
