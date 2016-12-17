This reno delivers much-needed charm to an dull home

A tiny studio apartment of 280 square foot in Paris was badly in need of a smart renovation. As a part of an old building, it lacked modern aesthetics or proper organisation. So the interior architects at Parisdinterieur were approached to extend the apartment by 20 square feet and revamp it in a visually pleasing manner. Now the home comprises of a neat bedroom, a chic living space, a trendy kitchen with space for dining, and a compact but sensible bathroom. The colour palette is neutral and elegant, with some wooden elements and artworks offering colour and warmth.