A block house with a flair for the fabulous

Modern architecture is always wonderful to explore as it teaches us constantly how we can update and enhance our own homes.
This is why we are delighted to take you on a tour of a very contemporary block home today, designed by architect professionals Brugel Eickholt Architects GMBH.
You won't believe how the designers have managed to inject vibrancy and personality into this space, without compromising on comfort or functionality.
The clean lines and unique shape will also blow you away!
Let's take a look.
This home is incredibly unique, where the designers have really played with the different spaces available to them to create a gorgeous and unique home.
The blocks take on different shapes and sizes, allowing vertical space and the property available to be completely utilized.
There is also a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces thanks to the large glass windows and doors throughout the facade.
The white walls enhance the clean lines and modern design.
From this angle, we can see how the home takes on different levels and shapes, like blocks of Lego on top of one another.
This side of the home is also more private, with less large glass windows and doors.
The garden is huge and spacious with plenty of space for the family to have enjoy time in the sunshine and fresh air. We can see how much space the designers had to work with too.
Here we can see how the home spills out onto a beautiful and spacious terrace, complete with a full on dining set. This allows the family and friends to relax in the sunshine and fresh air. Couldn't you imagine hosting lunches or dinners outside?
When it comes to a terrace, invest in large cement tiles like this one. It's durable, easy to clean and will last in all weather conditions. Durable furniture is also a must for the outdoors – you won't want it to get damaged by the sunshine or rain.
Have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration.
As we head into the home, we start to come across the fabulous elements that truly make this home a show-stopper.
The staircase, for example, is a functional feature that brings a very savvy and beautiful form of decor to the house. The wood contrasts beautifully with the white walls and black floors, introducing a rustic and warm touch to the space.
The glass railing ensures that the staircase doesn't look too chunky or take up too much space in the house.
Do you see how little pot plants have been added to the home, bringing in a touch of natural beauty without overwhelming the space?
From this angle, we can see just how big the interior space is. Blocks of different shapes and sizes continue to dominate, bringing an edgy and contemporary look and feel to the space.
While the designers have gone for an open plan look and feel, there are semi-walls, which subtly separate different rooms from one another. This still allows for a social and interactive space, while creating boundaries.
Have a look at these tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
The living room is incredible, with natural light flowing into the space thanks to the large glass windows and doors.
The wooden floors and white walls create a cozy atmosphere, which is enhanced by the neutral furniture. The designers have also added splashes of yellow to the room in the form of a rug and cushions, which really makes for a cheery and homely look and feel.
Don't you love the beautiful and vibrant artwork on the walls?
Remember that your home is your own space so don't be afraid to add pieces of art or decor elements that truly speak to who you are.
Here we can see how the living space fits together. In the corner, there is a modern and sophisticated fireplace as well as a bench, where the family can snuggle up together in winter.
The logs of wood underneath the bench show how function and design collide.
You'll also notice there are some shelves on the left of the room, which create the perfect storage space where books and decor items can be stored neatly away. This is a great use of vertical space!
In this image, we can see how the home is incredibly welcoming with its large and spacious driveway and covered entrance.
Your entrance is one of the most important parts of your home as it's the first impression that people will get of your tastes and styles. Create an open and inviting look and feel as well as plenty of space for family and friends to park their cars. A pot plant or two adds a lovely natural touch of decor.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration for your own home.