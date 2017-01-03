Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A block house with a flair for the fabulous

Leigh Leigh
Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Modern architecture is always wonderful to explore as it teaches us constantly how we can update and enhance our own homes.

This is why we are delighted to take you on a tour of a very contemporary block home today, designed by architect professionals Brugel Eickholt Architects GMBH

You won't believe how the designers have managed to inject vibrancy and personality into this space, without compromising on comfort or functionality.

The clean lines and unique shape will also blow you away!

Let's take a look.

The gorgeous shape

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern houses
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

This home is incredibly unique, where the designers have really played with the different spaces available to them to create a gorgeous and unique home.

The blocks take on different shapes and sizes, allowing vertical space and the property available to be completely utilized.

There is also a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces thanks to the large glass windows and doors throughout the facade. 

The white walls enhance the clean lines and modern design.

Across spatial planes

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Minimalist house
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

From this angle, we can see how the home takes on different levels and shapes, like blocks of Lego on top of one another. 

This side of the home is also more private, with less large glass windows and doors. 

The garden is huge and spacious with plenty of space for the family to have enjoy time in the sunshine and fresh air. We can see how much space the designers had to work with too.

The gorgeous backyard

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern houses
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

Here we can see how the home spills out onto a beautiful and spacious terrace, complete with a full on dining set. This allows the family and friends to relax in the sunshine and fresh air. Couldn't you imagine hosting lunches or dinners outside?

When it comes to a terrace, invest in large cement tiles like this one. It's durable, easy to clean and will last in all weather conditions. Durable furniture is also a must for the outdoors – you won't want it to get damaged by the sunshine or rain.

Have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration.

Interior delight

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

As we head into the home, we start to come across the fabulous elements that truly make this home a show-stopper.

The staircase, for example, is a functional feature that brings a very savvy and beautiful form of decor to the house. The wood contrasts beautifully with the white walls and black floors, introducing a rustic and warm touch to the space. 

The glass railing ensures that the staircase doesn't look too chunky or take up too much space in the house.

Do you see how little pot plants have been added to the home, bringing in a touch of natural beauty without overwhelming the space?

Large and spacious

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

From this angle, we can see just how big the interior space is. Blocks of different shapes and sizes continue to dominate, bringing an edgy and contemporary look and feel to the space.

While the designers have gone for an open plan look and feel, there are semi-walls, which subtly separate different rooms from one another. This still allows for a social and interactive space, while creating boundaries. 

Have a look at these tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

Simply fabulous

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern living room
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

The living room is incredible, with natural light flowing into the space thanks to the large glass windows and doors.

The wooden floors and white walls create a cozy atmosphere, which is enhanced by the neutral furniture. The designers have also added splashes of yellow to the room in the form of a rug and cushions, which really makes for a cheery and homely look and feel. 

Don't you love the beautiful and vibrant artwork on the walls?

Remember that your home is your own space so don't be afraid to add pieces of art or decor elements that truly speak to who you are.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

How it all fits together

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern living room
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

Here we can see how the living space fits together. In the corner, there is a modern and sophisticated fireplace as well as a bench, where the family can snuggle up together in winter.

The logs of wood underneath the bench show how function and design collide.

You'll also notice there are some shelves on the left of the room, which create the perfect storage space where books and decor items can be stored neatly away. This is a great use of vertical space!

A welcoming sight

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Doppelgarage in Lorch, Baden-Württemberg, brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh Modern houses
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh
brügel_eickholt architekten gmbh

In this image, we can see how the home is incredibly welcoming with its large and spacious driveway and covered entrance. 

Your entrance is one of the most important parts of your home as it's the first impression that people will get of your tastes and styles. Create an open and inviting look and feel as well as plenty of space for family and friends to park their cars. A pot plant or two adds a lovely natural touch of decor.

Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration for your own home.

5 kitchen renos to inspire a few changes in 2017
What do you think of this fabulous home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks