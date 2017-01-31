Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to create a stylish but dog-friendly home

Julia Thomson Julia Thomson
Interior Dog Beds, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

For many people, home isn't home without a dog. Dogs bring joy, love, energy and comfort to our lives. In return, we want to make sure they are happy, healthy, safe and comfortable.

A dog-friendly home is one that is comfortable for both its human and animal occupants. There should be a balance of style and function and--good news--it's easy to have both. Find out how.

1. Choose practical flooring

Living with your Dog, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Living with your Dog

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

Creating a comfy home that works for both us and our four-legged furry friends starts from the ground up. Hard surface flooring is the practical choice when sharing your home with a dog (or two). From sweeping up shed hair to cleaning occasional dirt, selecting tile, wood or concrete floors will make life much easier than carpet.

With wood, a neutral, matte finish will ensure that your floors don't show scratches or scuffs that might arise from puppy toenails.

With a hard floor, it's important to provide your pet a comfy spot to relax. A leather dog bed is a stylish and low-maintenance choice--any spills can simply be wiped off.

2. Slip-cover furniture

Le coussin Pikou, Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco HouseholdPet accessories Cotton Blue
Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco

Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco
Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco
Dog and Sofa by Tin-Pin déco

Often, the comfiest area to relax for your dog is the same as for you--the couch, lounge or even your favourite armchair. However, over time upholstered furniture can become dingy in your dog's preferred spot.

Slip-covers can protect your furniture, while still giving your pooch a cushy place to curl up. A spin in the washing machine can freshen up your slip-covers whenever needed.

Slip-covers can also be designed to your specifications. Whether you want tailored or slouchy, neutral or pattern, they can match your style. Plus, a few sets of slip-covers can be a versatile way to mix up your home's design seasonally or whenever the whim hits you--much easier than buying new furniture.

Check out 7 ways to make your living room super cozy.

3. Provide puppy a bed of his own

Dog Sofa - Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather dog bed
Scott&#39;s of london

Dog Sofa – Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather

Scott's of london
Scott&#39;s of london
Scott's of london

In addition to the furniture that humans and dogs share, a dog-friendly home obviously incorporates furniture specifically for your dog.

The options for dog beds these days are numerous. This stylish bed crafted to resemble a full-size sofa incorporates cognac leather, brass nailhead trim and wood bun feet. Raising the bed off the floor can protect your pet from cold drafts.

Other beds that are more rusticmodern, colourful, or even ornate are available. Choose one that matches your home's style as well as your dog's personality.

4. Keep your home organized with extra storage

x-large pet food bin simplehuman HouseholdPet accessories
simplehuman

x-large pet food bin

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Dogs come with some less than stylish accessories, like brushes, leashes and those giant bags of food. Allocating storage to corral all of Fido's things needs will ensure your home is tidy, organized and attractive.

A food bin can be a solution to store kibble, without giving up a cupboard or part of a closet. This stainless steel bin is a great fit for a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A locking handle keeps pets from breaking in and a silicone gasket forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh.

Get tips for smart and stylish storage in small homes

5. Add a dog shower to your entry

Dog shower Inspire Audio Visual Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Inspire Audio Visual

Dog shower

Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual
Inspire Audio Visual

The friendliest of dog friendly homes greets our four-legged sidekicks with a shower designed just for them. Adding a dog shower to your mudroom or entry means that muddy paws can be rinsed before dirt is tracked through the house.

Plus, on those days when our beloved dogs smell a bit too much like… well, a dog, this shower can be man's best friend. No more lifting a squirming dog into the bathtub or subjecting him to a cold garden hose. The tile protects the walls from the inevitable shakes, and the opening gives you easy access to scrub from head to tail. In any dog shower, a handheld shower head is a must. The flexible hose ensures that you can spray the water wherever it's needed.

View our gallery of bathrooms – for both humans and dogs.

6. Have a room with a view – maybe

Living with your Dog, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Living with your Dog

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

Even in the comfiest of homes, most dogs will also be attuned to what's going on outside thanks to their heightened senses of hearing and even smell.

For some dogs, the world outside can be distracting, leading to lots of loud barking. In this case, blinds that block the view or windows with soundproofing can help keep your canine calm. For other dogs, low windows--or even better, floor to ceiling windows--where they can see what's happening outside can be an enjoyable spot to spend their time.

Regardless of the view, a sunbeam is the favoured napping spot for many pooches, so set up a lounging space where the sun shines.

7. Set up a safe and playful space outdoors

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite eco garden,eco deck,artifical lawn
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

The spaces outside our homes are just as important for our dogs as the indoor ones.

A grassy area gives your dog room to run and play and is also handy for those necessary bathroom breaks. However, we humans usually prefer a yard that is more than just grass. We want trees for shade, shrubs for variety, flowers for colour or vegetables for food. With some dogs who are diggers, it can be hard to maintain any gardens. Raised planters can protect trees, shrubs, flowers and even vegetables while adding dimension and interest to your yard.

A fenced yard, while not an absolute necessity, can give your dog a safe, contained space to run free and play. Check your fence occasionally for damaged boards or holes to make sure there's nothing that will injure your dog or allow him to escape.

The indoor-outdoor connection is also important. On this house, glass doors provide easy access from the house to the yard and a good vantage point to keep an eye on your pup.

Outside and in, creating a dog-friendly home is easy with a bit of thought and attention. What truly makes a home, though, is the people--and pooches--we share it with. After all, home is where the heart is.

10 ideas to give your bathroom a splash of unique

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks