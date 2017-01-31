7 tips to create a stylish but dog-friendly home

The spaces outside our homes are just as important for our dogs as the indoor ones.

A grassy area gives your dog room to run and play and is also handy for those necessary bathroom breaks. However, we humans usually prefer a yard that is more than just grass. We want trees for shade, shrubs for variety, flowers for colour or vegetables for food. With some dogs who are diggers, it can be hard to maintain any gardens. Raised planters can protect trees, shrubs, flowers and even vegetables while adding dimension and interest to your yard.

A fenced yard, while not an absolute necessity, can give your dog a safe, contained space to run free and play. Check your fence occasionally for damaged boards or holes to make sure there's nothing that will injure your dog or allow him to escape.

The indoor-outdoor connection is also important. On this house, glass doors provide easy access from the house to the yard and a good vantage point to keep an eye on your pup.

Outside and in, creating a dog-friendly home is easy with a bit of thought and attention. What truly makes a home, though, is the people--and pooches--we share it with. After all, home is where the heart is.