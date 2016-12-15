​The home that bonds with nature

The beauty of a house increases manifold when it is surrounded by nature. In accordance with this principle, architecture and design studio, the general contractor DAVINCI HAUS GMBH & CO. KG. focus on natural materials and on bringing in maximum natural light and warmth when planning the décor of a house. Today we will look at Sorensen house, their beautiful German project that showcases the studio’s penchant for timber teamed with glass, the transparency of which creates an open-plan design that integrates the indoors with the outdoors. Let the tour begin!
The façade looks straight out of a fairytale! The large and elegant glass windows nestled within timber framework seamlessly unite the interior with the outdoors. The calm pond is an ingenious idea that greatly enhances the fairytale look.
Inside the house, the emphasis on glass is very evident – and doesn’t it look stunning! The use of glass not only heightens the spaciousness of the area, it also looks very trendy and elegant. The rich woodwork and grey floor tiles further enhance the style quotient while the cosy-looking sofa indicates that comfort is very much on the mind!
A focal point for the design team was adapting the house to its surroundings. Apart from the typical German design of the roof, notice the use of woodwork and red cladding for the exterior of the house that harmonizes perfectly with the landscape.
Running with the open-plan theme, a glass door separates kitchen from the living and dining areas thus maximising natural light. The modern white and brown décor teamed with recessed spotlight, sleek cabinets and trendy appliances give the kitchen a sophisticated look.
The biologically pond is a marvellous way to bring nature home and can be used for swimming as well! In the cold winter months, one can enjoy the view through the glass windows.
As with all the other rooms of the house, even the bathroom epitomizes comfort and style! The gleaming brown tiles and woodwork team with white to create a classy effect. Relaxing in the bathtub with a gorgeous view through the glass windows will definitely be a unique experience!
Here we can clearly see how the living spaces smoothly flow into each other and outdoors. The classy fireplace adds another dollop of pizzazz to the refined, luxurious ambience of this spectacular home!
The expert team at DAVINCI HAUS GMBH & CO. KG. has created an extraordinarily stylish and trendy abode through a contemporary open-plan design, a few colours and a bucket load of ingenuity!