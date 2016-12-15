​The home that bonds with nature

Here we can clearly see how the living spaces smoothly flow into each other and outdoors. The classy fireplace adds another dollop of pizzazz to the refined, luxurious ambience of this spectacular home!

The expert team at DAVINCI HAUS GMBH & CO. KG. has created an extraordinarily stylish and trendy abode through a contemporary open-plan design, a few colours and a bucket load of ingenuity! Here is another ideabook that might interest you - The artfully designed modern family home!