The modern log cabin that's a marvellous home

There is nothing more special to Canadians than a good old wooden cabin! They evoke cottage country, celebrate our love of the outdoors and make us think of woodland escapes.
This is why we are delighted to bring you this project, by design professionals Alessandro Rovagna. They worked with the beautiful, mountainous surrounds to create a cozy and warm home, whilst keeping the decor is sober and minimalist.
You'll want to escape to this wooden home for a weekend!
From the outside, we can see how the home features a beautiful mix of materials including light wooden cladding, stone walls and smooth, grey cement walls. This creates a wonderful contrast between a rustic design and a contemporary design.
Do you see how it blends in beautifully to the gorgeous, mountainous backdrop?
The designers have also ensured that there are plenty of windows throughout the facade, which ensures that the interior of the home has access to the surrounding views at all times.
The home spills out onto a beautiful and spacious wooden terrace, which has panoramic views of the surrounds.
The terrace features a large, wooden dining room table and chairs. This creates the perfect spot for relaxing in the sunshine and fresh air, with access to the nature that surrounds the home. Couldn't you imagine enjoying enjoying lunches or afternoon cups of teas up here?
Wood is also a wonderful material for an outdoor space like this as it is durable, but looks warm and appealing too.
The interior design of the home is a beautiful, modern and contemporary design with an open plan look and feel. This creates a very social and interactive space that is cozy, warm and appealing.
There are large glass windows and doors throughout the design, which allows natural light to flow throughout the interior space. This works in harmony with the abundance of wood, resulting in a warm look and feel.
The designers have gone for a neutral and earthy design, with grey sofas and white pieces of furniture - minimalist, sober and stunning!
The kitchen in this home is modern and magnificent. It features a large and functional kitchen island – a great addition to any cooking space. This gives the kitchen an extra surface area to cook and prepare food as well as extra storage space.
Storage space is key for a kitchen like this, allowing crockery, cutlery and utensils to be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the counter tops sleek, functional and minimalist.
Don't you love how the white counters and cabinets enhance the sleek, silver appliances?
In the bedroom space, the designers have had a little bit more fun. They've added some colour and creativity to the space in the form of a bright yellow duvet and some stunning artwork.
The round bed is also very unique and special, giving this room an original edge.
Don't you love the natural light that flows into the room through the large, glass window?
Remember that when it comes to a home like this, lighting can be a huge ally in creating a very cozy and warm environment. It also works to enhance the details of a design.
In this image, we can see how lamps and dimming lights throughout the home create a beautiful ambiance. Don't be afraid to invest in some candles or lanterns too.
