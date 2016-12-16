The modern log cabin that's a marvellous home

There is nothing more special to Canadians than a good old wooden cabin! They evoke cottage country, celebrate our love of the outdoors and make us think of woodland escapes.

This is why we are delighted to bring you this project, by design professionals Alessandro Rovagna. They worked with the beautiful, mountainous surrounds to create a cozy and warm home, whilst keeping the decor is sober and minimalist.

You'll want to escape to this wooden home for a weekend!