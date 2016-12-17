The family home that's geometrically genuis

This beautiful home in Mexico embraces the concept of minimalism with flare. As the architects explain:
Mies Van Der Rohe was the pioneer in this trend with his famous phrase: less is more’. Minimalism is the tendency to reduce to essentials, without leftover decorative elements, to stand by geometry and its simplicity. .
This project by professionals Arquimia Architects is a modern and sleek home that hits the minimalist note with precision.
From the outside, we can see that this is a modern and contemporary piece of architecture with a gorgeous mix of materials. Smooth white plastered walls work in harmony with wooden cladding and grey tiles, creating a beautiful look and feel. There are also large glass windows, which create a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.
This home is private and secure, yet it features a very warm and welcoming entrance. There is also a double-garage, which not only keeps cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored out of sight, but it also neatly packages the exterior design.
The front garden isn't very large, but it is simply beautiful, complementing the whole look and feel of the facade. Remember that your garden plays a huge role in the exterior design, whether it's at the front of the house or the back of the house.
The designers have gone for a very simple look and feel, including a long strip of grass with tall, green plants that bring a natural touch to the facade. This also works in harmony with the wooden cladding.
As we explore the home, we will come across a constant transition between interior and exterior spaces.
Here we come across a beautiful courtyard, with a large, square pond. This brings a very natural touch to the interior design, while ensuring the home is connected to plenty of natural light, fresh air and of course, nature itself.
The interior design of this home features a neutral colour palette with chocolate brown tones, light wooden finishes and white and beige colours.
You'll notice that the furniture arrangement in the living room is very simple and elegant, where nothing has been added to this space that isn't absolutely necessary. A few family photographs add a charming and personal touch.
The staircase is a fabulous example of how functionality and style collide. The dark wooden stairs connect to the two floors, but also add a modern and edgy design to the space.
The kitchen is simply charming with more than enough space for cooking and preparing a feast!
The designers added lime green to this space, ensuring that there is a little bit of colour and personality in the more creative part of the home. Don't you feel inspired to whip up a fresh salad or prepare a delicious smoothie, just looking at this kitchen?
The breakfast bar brings a very functional element to the kitchen, subtly separating the cooking area from the rest of the home. It also provides a more casual space that the family can gather around, thanks to the trendy white bar stools.
The mezzanine level is also a wonderful example of simple and sophisticated design. You'll notice that the focal point of this area is the large glass window, which allows natural light to stream in. There is also one carefully selected piece of artwork, which adds character to the space.
Remember that less truly can be more when it comes to design. Allow a window to form of natural piece of artwork in your home, giving you access to the beautiful surrounds.
The bathroom features beautiful white pebbles around the Jacuzzi tub, which really brings a refreshing and natural touch to the space. Don't you think this is such an innovative way to breathe new life into a bathroom space?
Remember that your bathroom is meant to be tranquil and relaxed, giving you a calm space before you start the day. Some gorgeous white pebbles can really enhance a simple design. Especially if you have a white bathroom, this type of element can bring different textures and tones to a space, without needing to inject more colours into the design.
If we head back outside, we come across a nice surprise! The designers have added a beautiful red touch of paint to the exterior design, which further enhances the look and feel.
This is a great example of how you can subtly add some vibrancy to a home design, without overwhelming the look and feel. You could also paint a front door a bright colour or the window shutters.
This home is a beautiful balance between stark minimalism and a bit of fun.
