The family home that's geometrically genuis

This beautiful home in Mexico embraces the concept of minimalism with flare. As the architects explain: Mies Van Der Rohe was the pioneer in this trend with his famous phrase: less is more’. Minimalism is the tendency to reduce to essentials, without leftover decorative elements, to stand by geometry and its simplicity. .

This project by professionals Arquimia Architects is a modern and sleek home that hits the minimalist note with precision.