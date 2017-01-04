Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 essentials for a scrumptious kitchen

Leigh Leigh
Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The new year is fast approaching and from a design and decor point of view, you want to be on top of the latest trends. The best place to start? The kitchen!

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where everyone comes together over delicious meals, cups of coffee and glasses of wines. It's also where we spend most of our time. 

So how can you make sure that you have the coolest kitchen on the block come 2017? Read on to find out!

1. Convenient accessories

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern kitchen
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

There is no need to have your hand cramping up while you mix batter in a mixing bowl or wait hours for your old oven to roast the chicken. Invest in smart and convenient appliances and accessories for a 21st century kitchen!

2. Built-in appliances

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Built-in appliances make for a very sleek and modern interior design, while creating a multi-functional space.

3. Unique tiles

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Tiles are a wonderful addition to any kitchen as they are durable and introduce character and charm to the space. Capitalize on this product, using it to truly make your kitchen your own.

4. Granite counter tops

Statuary Marble Worktop Stone Age KitchenBench tops
Stone Age

Statuary Marble Worktop

Stone Age
Stone Age
Stone Age

This trend will see an uptake again in 2017 as designers use it to bring sophistication and elegance to the cooking area. It's also great for preparing food on!

5. Rustic touches

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Wood has always been a firm favorite material for the kitchen, bringing a warm and rustic touch to the space. However in 2017 we will see a lot of light, natural wood used for cupboards, drawers, shelves and even counter tops.

6. It's all about the lighting

Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenBench tops
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Invest in some lamps or dimming lights in the ceiling, which will give your a kitchen a beautiful, soft glow. This will create a cozy space that family and friends naturally gravitate towards.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Recycle it

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

You don't need to spend a fortune sprucing up your kitchen for 2017. Recycle old furniture and appliances to give the space a distinctly funky and retro look and feel.

8. A gas stove

Chelsea Kitchen, Lewis Alderson Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Chelsea Kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Electric stoves are so last season.

9. Plenty of storage space

Modern Industrial Kitchen homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue shaker style,oak cabinets,concreto biscotte,brass splashback,belfast sink,industrial,led lights,open shelving,down pipe,farrow & ball,tray cabinet,bespoke
homify

Modern Industrial Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Invest in shelves, drawers, cupboards and cabinets, keeping kitchen items neatly stored away. This will make for a very practical and organized cooking space that is a pleasure to step inside!

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

10. White tones

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern kitchen White contemporary Kitchen,white kitchen,modern,modern kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

A white kitchen is very in vogue at the moment. It not only creates a very clean and crisp environment, but it looks beautifully classic too. This is a style that will never go out of fashion.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.

​20 kitchens that shine in their simplicity
Will you follow these trends?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks