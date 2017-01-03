This ravishing rustic home is unforgettable

This breathtaking home also has a wonderfully calming and cosy quality to it, which is usually rare to come by when you are regarding an urban space. The home has managed to combine the urban living and functionality angle with layers of textures that are knit and woven. The textures make for a warm and country feel even as the rustic comes alive. Let us start with the lamp on top. Fashioned out of drift wood and done up with delicate star like lighting, this is one of the most delicate pieces in the room. The wooden floor also reflects the repurposed wooden look while beams jet across the ceiling. The solid furniture and country style sofas have been done up with rich fabrics while modern pieces sit on the sides and in the centre as well. The nested tables in the centre are a unique and convenient addition to the space. The art work too is symmetrical and old school, with diagram like strokes rendering a good sense of definition to the space. We also love how the greenery is always visible thanks to the glass doors and windows on all side.