This ravishing rustic home is unforgettable

There are homes that you see and then there are homes that forever stay in your memory. Accordingly, we have brought you a beautifully unique home that you will not be able to forget in a hurry. This home has been designed by the architects at WZ Studio, which has often been at the helm of extraordinary design and style. This home combines the classic with the rustic and balances the entire effect with oodles of white. Come and have a look to see more!
This breathtaking home also has a wonderfully calming and cosy quality to it, which is usually rare to come by when you are regarding an urban space. The home has managed to combine the urban living and functionality angle with layers of textures that are knit and woven. The textures make for a warm and country feel even as the rustic comes alive. Let us start with the lamp on top. Fashioned out of drift wood and done up with delicate star like lighting, this is one of the most delicate pieces in the room. The wooden floor also reflects the repurposed wooden look while beams jet across the ceiling. The solid furniture and country style sofas have been done up with rich fabrics while modern pieces sit on the sides and in the centre as well. The nested tables in the centre are a unique and convenient addition to the space. The art work too is symmetrical and old school, with diagram like strokes rendering a good sense of definition to the space. We also love how the greenery is always visible thanks to the glass doors and windows on all side.
Typical baseball bat railings lead you upstairs and the space underneath has been used to fit in a short yet lofty looking moulded fireplace. The modern fireplace has logs on both sides and many travel-inspired posters around it, aligned to one side. The tripod like lamp adds an industrial look to the space while the patterned rug replicates the one in the main seating area.
Wow now that is what we call a real kitchen space. Cooking in this space would be nothing short of a great pleasure! The barn like space has been done up with plenty of raw textures while classic criss-cross lattice work adorns the cabinets for a truly rustic look. The wooden counter tops make for a warm look, while the bucket chairs are a welcome addition where you can sip coffee and enjoy breakfast!
The bedroom is set in the attic like space with an arched window above the bed. The egg blue rug has a royal look and the large drapes makes for a fitting contrast thanks to the onion pink hues.
Who would not want a bathroom where you get to soak in a lovely big white tub of hot water and forget the stress of the day. Only this bathroom has a tub as well as a lovely green wall of plants, which is sure to recharge your battery. That is one clever interior landscaping idea, which adds a truly modern yet wholesome vibe to the white space.
