20 modern kitchens that are simply fabulous

Justwords Justwords
A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
The kitchen is the space where we look for style as well as convenience so that creating a meal or two becomes one of the most pleasure giving activities of the day. We have brought you 20 modern kitchens that will give you plenty of style inspiration for your own space! Come and have a look with us!

1. ​Bold Colours

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

If you want a bold statement, this is it. The red and black colour combination literally makes this space pop up in the compact space.

2. ​Free Access to Space

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The distribution of space in this kitchen ensures that you have plenty of easy access to its various corners. It was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Amarillo Interiorismo.

3. Warmth in wood

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The warm wooden tones used in this kitchen create a cozy look in this modern space.

4. The modern rustic look

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Solid wooden pieces and a classic rustic looking hob top with a pattern for the backsplash makes for a unique modern yet rustic kitchen.

5. The natural look

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This wooden and granite kitchen has been tucked under the staircase with plenty of storage and easy to use spaces.

6. Vibrant colours

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This mosaic wall has been done up with tiny retro tiles in a vibrant colour for some vibrant style in the kitchen.

7. ​Contrasting Hues

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The dark and light hued kitchen plays style peekaboo with a wonderfully well balanced effect!

8. ​Delicate Touches

A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

This white and delicate kitchen has pops of colour in the form of artwork and the basket of fruit.

8. ​Classic Design in Modern Kitchen

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This fully functional kitchen has plenty of classic stripes and warm tones in its cream hued space.

​10. Traditional Classic in a Modern Setting

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Dark cherry wood finishes with granite top counters in this U shaped kitchen makes for a traditional look in a modern setting.

11. Tomato Red

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This vegetable has been used as inspiration to dress up this room in a bold fashion.

12. Highlighting with lighting

FUENTES / TRENDO, Idea Cubica Idea Cubica Modern kitchen Grey
Idea Cubica

Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

A beautiful kitchen with a wooden edge and plenty of focussed lighting as well.

13. ​Neon-Hued Vibrance

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The neon green cabinets in this kitchen are a fitting contrast for the black backsplash and wooden space.

14. Small yet Elegant

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This compact kitchen has an elegant twist with pretty pottery and linear shelves.

15. Meeting of the Elements

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Stone, wood and chrome come together to create an eclectic look here.

16. Colour Blocking

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The red walls of this cream hued kitchen are the perfect partners in crime when it comes to creating a fanciful statement.

17. Open Kitchen

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

This pretty and open kitchen has been done up with neutral hued woven baskets that add a simple and unique touch to the space and its open wooden shelves.

18. Contemporary Good Looks

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

We like how white has been used as a defining element to tie in the black and red hues of this kitchen.

19. ​Modern Steel Space

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The steel elements of this modern kitchen make for an utterly sleek looking space.

20. ​Black and Brown

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The sophisticated black and wooden hued tones of this kitchen make for a lightweight yet solid statement.

Here's another inspiring story - 6 things you never thought you could do in your kitchen.

A wooden home that's friendly and confident
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

