20 modern kitchens that are simply fabulous

The kitchen is the space where we look for style as well as convenience so that creating a meal or two becomes one of the most pleasure giving activities of the day. We have brought you 20 modern kitchens that will give you plenty of style inspiration for your own space! Come and have a look with us!
If you want a bold statement, this is it. The red and black colour combination literally makes this space pop up in the compact space.
The distribution of space in this kitchen ensures that you have plenty of easy access to its various corners. It was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Amarillo Interiorismo.
The warm wooden tones used in this kitchen create a cozy look in this modern space.
Solid wooden pieces and a classic rustic looking hob top with a pattern for the backsplash makes for a unique modern yet rustic kitchen.
This wooden and granite kitchen has been tucked under the staircase with plenty of storage and easy to use spaces.
This mosaic wall has been done up with tiny retro tiles in a vibrant colour for some vibrant style in the kitchen.
The dark and light hued kitchen plays style peekaboo with a wonderfully well balanced effect!
This white and delicate kitchen has pops of colour in the form of artwork and the basket of fruit.
This fully functional kitchen has plenty of classic stripes and warm tones in its cream hued space.
Dark cherry wood finishes with granite top counters in this U shaped kitchen makes for a traditional look in a modern setting.
This vegetable has been used as inspiration to dress up this room in a bold fashion.
A beautiful kitchen with a wooden edge and plenty of focussed lighting as well.
The neon green cabinets in this kitchen are a fitting contrast for the black backsplash and wooden space.
This compact kitchen has an elegant twist with pretty pottery and linear shelves.
Stone, wood and chrome come together to create an eclectic look here.
The red walls of this cream hued kitchen are the perfect partners in crime when it comes to creating a fanciful statement.
This pretty and open kitchen has been done up with neutral hued woven baskets that add a simple and unique touch to the space and its open wooden shelves.
We like how white has been used as a defining element to tie in the black and red hues of this kitchen.
The steel elements of this modern kitchen make for an utterly sleek looking space.
The sophisticated black and wooden hued tones of this kitchen make for a lightweight yet solid statement.
