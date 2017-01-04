​6 design hacks for a stunning bathroom

The bathroom is a space where we all like to be at our most comfortable best. There are many ways in which we can make this a chic space that will resonate with our very personality even as it offers the required solace when we spend time here. These six bathroom designing tips will ensure that style becomes a staple in your most private moments as you luxuriate in this room rather than indulging in a mere shower! Come and have a look at these six tips!
Creating a banquette with the help of tiles like these in an abstract pattern can ensure that there is a dash of style and colour in your bathroom. Place these tiles at varying heights of linear panels so that you are able to draw the eye. Place these panels as per the height of the furniture in the room including the bench and the bureau.
Besides the amazing lighting, the thing that really brings out a beautiful and luxurious look in this chic bathroom is the presence of flowers. The yellow flowers in the delicate pebble bed under the sink makes for an ethereal statement indeed. Similar flowers have been placed on top of the sink as well and the subtle veins in the marble add to the stunning good looks of the space.
Ensure that you have all the right lighting at the right heights so that you are able to accentuate the beautiful patterns and materials used in your bathroom. This bathroom has lamps hanging at varying heights so as to throw light on the varied textures and patterns that have been used as the perfect backdrop for the wooden and white fittings in this room.
Bold and vibrant hues should not scare the inner designer in you. Ensure that you make plenty of use of colour to do up your space, yet be vigilant so that you do not over do it. In this bathroom, the designers have put in a glossy patterned corner which has the perfect partner in the form of the blue door on the side. The wooden table and white sink are the perfect additions to the space.
This bathroom is an understated yet vibrant space with plenty of artistic angles thanks to the artsy panels and the asymmetrical fittings like the sink. The rest of the space enjoys plenty of solid features like the bold hued plastic mat and the wooden shelves that run along the length of this space. You should mix your textures and colours in this way for an eclectic statement in the bathroom.
The shape of your bathtub also helps in making best use of the space in visual terms. This bathtub helps in fluid flow of design because its cuts out those bulky corners and fits in very well.