6 easy ways to keep your home allergen free

With the cold, winter months looming, many of us find ourselves sick, sipping tea with lemon in bed, counting down the hours until we recover and can return to normal life. We want to enjoy the holiday festivities after all!
But what if it's actually your home that is causing you to sniff, sneeze, cough and itch? These symptoms can be a result of ubiquitous allergens that have made their way into our homes! In fact, often we don't realize how many allergens exist in the home environment, even if the interiors have been designed or inspired by top design professionals or if the home gets cleaned every single day.
This is why today at homify we are bringing you some tips and tricks for how to get rid of those common allergens in the home, minimizing your chances of ending up feeling sick.
Let's take a look!
Allergens are often found in the air, which means they can flow into the home through open windows or doors. You'll often find in spring or summer that you start to sneeze or feel the effects of them.
This is why it is so important to close your windows and doors when you aren't in the house as well as keep the window frames, door frames and window sills clean and dusted at all times. You don't want any allergens blowing in!
It's also important to systematically clean your home, ensuring that the rugs, pillows and cushions as well as the furniture don't gather allergens throughout the year.
Mites and other allergens are often located in the bedroom. These are small worm-like insects that are invisible to the naked eye. They also love to make themselves at home in our homes!
Mites can get into blankets, quilts, sheets, pillows and even upholstery. They are also located in the dust on floors and surfaces.
The best way to get rid of them is to wash linen at 60 degrees Celsius. You should also use a mattress protector for your bed, which can be easily removed and washed regularly.
Dust can settle in carpets so try avoid them in your bedroom, opting instead for flooring that can be easily washed. Laminates are a great choice for the bedroom, for example.
In the living room, dust can settle in the curtans, which is why they should be washed regularly. This is also why it's sometimes not wise to go for blinds for the windows, because washing them can be rather laborious and time-consuming.
Also make sure you regularly wipe down your surfaces with a damp cloth and give your rug a regular clean.
If you have pets, make sure that you regularly have them washed and cleaned. Also vacuum up any hair that they may leave behind them.
This room should always be clean and dry! Moisture can create mildew, which is dangerous not only for allergy sufferers but for the healthy man too.
Clean the shower and the surfaces with a proper special agent and make sure that you dry the floors after you have used this space. Wash the rugs and shower curtain every so often too.
Your bathroom should be well-ventilated too. A modern way to achieve this is to invest in skylights and windows, which will allow sunshine and fresh air to flow in without compromising privacy.
The kitchen should be one of the cleanest rooms in the house, because it's where food is kept. This means that mold can often end up growing if we aren't careful.
Make sure that dishes are always washed after use, dried and put away. Also throw out any old food or liquids that have passed their expiry date.
Wipe down the surfaces straight after use and give your microwave, stove and oven a regular scrub.
In order to make life much easier for yourself, go for a minimalist look and feel. Get rid of any unnecessary junk in your home and keep only the most practical and functional. This will leave your home looking neat and tidy and will make it that much easier to clean.
Hoarding things is not conducive to a clean and healthy environment, especially for those who suffer from allergies. Hate chores? We have 5 ways to make cleaning fun.
Also have a look at how to prevent carbon monoxide build in your home.