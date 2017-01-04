6 easy ways to keep your home allergen free

With the cold, winter months looming, many of us find ourselves sick, sipping tea with lemon in bed, counting down the hours until we recover and can return to normal life. We want to enjoy the holiday festivities after all!

But what if it's actually your home that is causing you to sniff, sneeze, cough and itch? These symptoms can be a result of ubiquitous allergens that have made their way into our homes! In fact, often we don't realize how many allergens exist in the home environment, even if the interiors have been designed or inspired by top design professionals or if the home gets cleaned every single day.

This is why today at homify we are bringing you some tips and tricks for how to get rid of those common allergens in the home, minimizing your chances of ending up feeling sick.

Let's take a look!