A simple home with an extraordinary view

Today, we are going to visit Switzerland, where design professionals HKK Architekten Parner AG, built a beautiful, stylish and minimalist home which showcases the extraordinary vistas that surround it.

What is so wonderful about this home is how the view has been incorporated into every element of the design, while the rest of the architecture is simple and understated.

This home is a classic example of Scandinavian design, where there is a focus on functionality. Clean lines and simplicity are characteristic of this style, as you will soon see!

Let's take a look…