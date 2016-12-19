A simple home with an extraordinary view

Today, we are going to visit Switzerland, where design professionals HKK Architekten Parner AG, built a beautiful, stylish and minimalist home which showcases the extraordinary vistas that surround it.
What is so wonderful about this home is how the view has been incorporated into every element of the design, while the rest of the architecture is simple and understated.
This home is a classic example of Scandinavian design, where there is a focus on functionality. Clean lines and simplicity are characteristic of this style, as you will soon see!
Let's take a look…
From this angle, we can see just how modern and stylish the home is. It features light, wooden cladding with plenty of unusually shaped windows throughout the facade. The black finishes, including black walls on the lower level, complete the look.
The designers have played with the space available to them, creating block-like structures out of the shape. The result is a very impressive and unique look and feel.
Don't you love how the garage fits snugly underneath the house, keeping cars and other items stored neatly out of sight?
If we head inside the home, we can see that thanks to the large glass windows and doors throughout, natural light plays a huge role. There is also a seamless flow between the interior and exterior spaces.
The interior design is also very simple, with only the most functional and necessary items featured throughout. Don't you love the simple seating space that has been incorporated into this corner? This can be used for dining or doing homework.
What's more is that only a few simple and stylish decor elements have been chosen for this space, including pieces of artwork for the walls. This is a wonderful example of how quality trumps quantity. There is no need to overwhelm the room with too many objects.
The kitchen is very savvy and understated with white cabinets and drawers and grey counter tops. White kitchens are always a fabulous option as they create a very clean and hygienic-looking space.
The focal point of this space, however, is the large glass window that runs along the entire length of the kitchen above the sink and counter tops. This allows the chef to be inspired by the beautiful surrounds whether they are frying up breakfast or washing the dishes after dinner.
The living room is beautifully simple and effortlessly chic. Yet despite its very functional design, it is very cozy and warm.
A beautiful window bench extends right across the side of the room, while colourful cushions bring charm and personality tot he space. Other than that, there is just a simple armchair and foot rest, where a good book can be read!
The designers installed shelves, which flank the large glass windows. These are used to store books – another feature that adds personality and charm to the living area.
The staircase is a great example of how functional elements can be used to bring trend and style to an interior design.
These stairs are very simple, but the chunky steps and wooden finish are simply gorgeous.
This angle also shows us how much storage space there is in this home, ensuring that anything that isn't necessary can be stored neatly out of sight.
And finally, we get to see what all of the fuss is about!
The home spills out onto a beautiful wooden deck terrace, with panoramic views. This beats any artwork or decor item!
Because it is sheltered, this is the perfect space for entertaining guests or just relaxing with family and friends in the fresh air. This space could be furnished with all sorts of furniture pieces including comfortable chairs or even a dining room set. Sun loungers could also find a home up here!
