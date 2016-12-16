Your browser is out-of-date.

30 inspiring ideas for your living room

Justwords Justwords
Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Need some fresh and new inspiration to decorate your rooms? Your search ends here! Look through our compilation of 39 rooms that come with some amazing designs.

1. Warm and cozy

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
For homes in cold climates, a fireplace with a comfortable leather couch is an absolute must.

2. Comfy nook

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Turn the extra space into a guestroom with a sofa cum bed with elements of brick and wood in the room.

3. Historical perspective

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Living room
Take inspiration from history and add elements such as in this room from your favorite era.

4. Shades of cool

Cantagirone uno, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomAccessories & decoration
Nothing creates a cool and serene atmosphere as using the color white in your décor and on your walls.

5. Playing with heights

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Living room
High ceilings are perfect for homes that need extra ventilation and a cool interior.

6. Less is more

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Living room
Small spaces can be turned into comfy spaces with just the right amount of furniture.

7. Orange touches

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Living room Tiles White
Surprisingly, adding elements of orange to the room gives it a unique look and feel. Take a cue from this living room designed by the architects at Goo Arquitectos.

Natural light

Make the most of the ventilation in your room and ensure that you let the natural light become a part of the décor.

8. French touch

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Living room White
The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Go with more laidback colors and muted tones, such as the ones used here to give your room a more French feel.

9. Cool cobalt

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Living room
Cobalt is a wonderful shade that can provide a cooling effect when combined with wooden décor and lots of natural light.

10. Dash of fuchsia

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
We love this all white room that has just the splash of fuchsia required to make the room bright.

Looking for more inspiration? You'll find it in this gorgeous 700 square foot apartment.

11. No walls

Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Instead of constructing walls to separate spaces, use furniture such as a couch. This way, you’ll have an open space that is divided.

12. Glass décor

homify Modern living room
There is nothing as charming as a well-crafted glass table with a wrought iron base, which is both modern and classic at the same time.

13. Book magic

CASA DE FAZENDA, IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Study/office
Love books? Don’t forget to create a comfy area with floor to ceiling shelves and comfy furniture.

14. Soft shades

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Smaller apartments should definitely use white and shades of soft colors such as lilac. What a wonderful sight this room is.

15. Weird wonders

Nuevo Catálogo 2015, Lola Glamour Lola Glamour Study/officeStorage
For design enthusiasts, weird décor pieces work perfectly well and give the space a unique look.

16. Vacation mode

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Living room
A Mediterranean touch, which uses large spaces, light, colors and the right type of lighting can work wonderfully in large homes.

17. Lighting techniques

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern living room
For rooms without natural light, use the right kind of lighting and fixtures, such as the LED lights shown here.

18. Windows and windows

Appartement Caulaincourt Paris, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Living room
Large windows are a godsend for those who love natural light. Bonus points? Such large windows can provide beautiful views.

19. Monochrome love

Proyecto de viviendas de lujo - Morano Mare, Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Modern living room Ceramic White
Can you ever go wrong with a combination of black and white inside and outside a home? Definitely not.

20. Gray works

Casa Restrepo, Maria Mentira Studio Maria Mentira Studio Modern living room Stone Grey
Gray-colored furniture is what you need to balance all the bright colors in your room.

21. Classic colors

Casa del Portico, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo Modern living room
Brown leather sofas are perfect for just about any décor style and look perfect in any room.

22. Minimalistic

Wunderschöne Design Bücherregale, Livarea Livarea Living roomShelves
We love the minimalist look of this room, with a deep green wall and minimal furniture.

23. Unique courtyard

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Living room
An inner courtyard is the perfect setting for your living room, with the fresh air and natural light.

24. Bare essentials

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Keep only what you need to create a space that looks perfect and clutter-free.

25. Fiery red

CAMPESTRE 752, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern living room
Dashes of red in the furniture can elevate the look of any room.

26. Tropical elements

Umbau EFH Geisterweg, Luzern, LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG Modern living room
All you need is some indoor palms to give your room a tropical feel.

27. Hidden spaces

CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Modern living room
Turn the space under your stairs into your little library or workstation.

28. Stylish spaces

Riviera Maison Herbstkollektion 2018, Villa Riviera Villa Riviera Living roomSofas & armchairs
Chic room décor pictured here is for every person who wants a stylish room that is worthy of design magazines.

29. Artistic touch

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The use of glass, concrete, exposed brick and simple furniture is a wonderful combination.

30. Illusion of space

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern dining room
Use whites and minimal furniture to create the illusion of space in the small area.

This historic Toronto home is fresh and fun on the inside
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

