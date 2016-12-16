30 inspiring ideas for your living room

Need some fresh and new inspiration to decorate your rooms? Your search ends here! Look through our compilation of 39 rooms that come with some amazing designs.
For homes in cold climates, a fireplace with a comfortable leather couch is an absolute must.
Turn the extra space into a guestroom with a sofa cum bed with elements of brick and wood in the room.
Take inspiration from history and add elements such as in this room from your favorite era.
Nothing creates a cool and serene atmosphere as using the color white in your décor and on your walls.
High ceilings are perfect for homes that need extra ventilation and a cool interior.
Small spaces can be turned into comfy spaces with just the right amount of furniture.
Surprisingly, adding elements of orange to the room gives it a unique look and feel. Take a cue from this living room designed by the architects at Goo Arquitectos.
Natural light
Make the most of the ventilation in your room and ensure that you let the natural light become a part of the décor.
Go with more laidback colors and muted tones, such as the ones used here to give your room a more French feel.
Cobalt is a wonderful shade that can provide a cooling effect when combined with wooden décor and lots of natural light.
We love this all white room that has just the splash of fuchsia required to make the room bright.
Looking for more inspiration? You'll find it in this gorgeous 700 square foot apartment.
Instead of constructing walls to separate spaces, use furniture such as a couch. This way, you’ll have an open space that is divided.
There is nothing as charming as a well-crafted glass table with a wrought iron base, which is both modern and classic at the same time.
Love books? Don’t forget to create a comfy area with floor to ceiling shelves and comfy furniture.
Smaller apartments should definitely use white and shades of soft colors such as lilac. What a wonderful sight this room is.
For design enthusiasts, weird décor pieces work perfectly well and give the space a unique look.
A Mediterranean touch, which uses large spaces, light, colors and the right type of lighting can work wonderfully in large homes.
For rooms without natural light, use the right kind of lighting and fixtures, such as the LED lights shown here.
Large windows are a godsend for those who love natural light. Bonus points? Such large windows can provide beautiful views.
Can you ever go wrong with a combination of black and white inside and outside a home? Definitely not.
Gray-colored furniture is what you need to balance all the bright colors in your room.
Brown leather sofas are perfect for just about any décor style and look perfect in any room.
We love the minimalist look of this room, with a deep green wall and minimal furniture.
An inner courtyard is the perfect setting for your living room, with the fresh air and natural light.
Keep only what you need to create a space that looks perfect and clutter-free.
Dashes of red in the furniture can elevate the look of any room.
All you need is some indoor palms to give your room a tropical feel.
Turn the space under your stairs into your little library or workstation.
Chic room décor pictured here is for every person who wants a stylish room that is worthy of design magazines.
The use of glass, concrete, exposed brick and simple furniture is a wonderful combination.
Use whites and minimal furniture to create the illusion of space in the small area.