The best prefab homes of 2016

Leigh Leigh
PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Prefabricated home Wood Beige
If you're a fan of homify, you know just how beneficial and trendy a prefab home can be. If you haven't explored prefab homes before, have a look at these tips before buying a prefab home for a bit more information. However, in a nutshell, prefab homes are advantageous in that they are far more cost effective, can be built in a much quicker time frame and are often more environmentally sustainable. 

In celebration of prefab homes, we collected the best of 2016. This is a nice little overview of some of the top designs from home builders from around the world.

Are you curious to find out what they are?

Let's take a look!

1. The modern and minimalist prefab

Wohnhaus S, Atelier Hybride, Thilo Härdtlein I Fotografie
Thilo Härdtlein I Fotografie

Thilo Härdtlein I Fotografie
Thilo Härdtlein I Fotografie
Thilo Härdtlein I Fotografie

Photographed by Thilo Hardtlein Fotografie, it's no wonder that this home ended up on the list. With a simple Scandinavian design, clean lines and a subtraction and addition concept throughout the facade, this home is a show-stopper. It's also a wonderful, comfortable and functional family home. 

2. The understated log cabin

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

There is nothing better than a simple home that combines modern features with a rustic design. This is exactly what we have here in the form of this gorgeous yet understated log cabin.

This is a great example of how less can sometimes be so much more. If you're looking for a simple getaway from day to day life, this would be the ideal spot!

3. The spacious and innovative home

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This project shows that a prefab home doesn't necessarily equal a small home.

With plenty of space for the whole family, this home is as stylish as it is innovative. Don't you love the attention to detail in the form of the piles of log and the bicycle? Country living has never looked so good!

4. A classic home

One Bedroom Wee House Patio The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Patio

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This little home is classic and quaint, with a traditional structure and a gorgeous, dark facade. The home even spills out onto a gorgeous little terrace, where the family can enjoy the beautiful surrounds. You don't need much to furnish this area, just a simple table and chairs.

5. A mix of materials

Individuelles Holzrahmenbau Fertighaus - Architektenhaus, puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

This prefab shows that they really do take on all forms, shapes and sizes. 

Mixing simple white walls with large, sandy-stone tiles ensures that this home look anything but ordinary.

If you've enjoyed exploring these prefabs, you'll also love this 123 sqm prefab home that's eco-friendly, economical and trendy.

The eco-friendly home that's curvaceous and cool
Which is your favorite prefab of 2016?

