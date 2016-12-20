The best prefab homes of 2016

If you're a fan of homify, you know just how beneficial and trendy a prefab home can be. If you haven't explored prefab homes before, have a look at these tips before buying a prefab home for a bit more information. However, in a nutshell, prefab homes are advantageous in that they are far more cost effective, can be built in a much quicker time frame and are often more environmentally sustainable.

In celebration of prefab homes, we collected the best of 2016. This is a nice little overview of some of the top designs from home builders from around the world.

Are you curious to find out what they are?

Let's take a look!