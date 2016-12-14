A simple guide to winterizing your patio

A little winter won’t stop us from enjoying the outdoor spaces in our homes! The ground is frozen and the sun seems to set before we’re even off work. You can still find ways to enjoy your balcony even in the bleakest of winter days.
We’ve got a guide that will show you how to take care of your balcony in the winter. We think there are ways you can even enjoy being out on your balcony even in the cold!
Winter is almost here and that means cold temperatures and stormy nights are ahead. It’s a good idea to store your balcony furniture to prevent it from wear. You could cover your furniture in tarps if you prefer. Be sure to take in small barbecues and appliances. Any textiles like cushions, umbrellas, and table covers should be stored inside. This helps to prevent mold and mildew from growing on them. Keeping furniture inside during the winter will keep it looking great come next summer.
Balconies with flower pots outside create charming blooms during the spring and summer. If you want to keep your pots outside all year, then choose plastic or wicker pots. Clay and terracotta pots absorb moisture from the soil. When the temperature drops below zero, that water expands into ice, and cracks pots. Avoid cracked and warped pots by bringing them inside for the winter or using all season pots.
Keeping your plants warm in the winter should be a priority for you who’s been taking care of them all this time! Plenty of our favourite outdoor plants aren’t resistant to the frost. Check out these igloo shaped protective cover for these seedlings. Do some research on the kinds of plants you have in your garden space and find out how to best keep them save through the winter.
This balcony has a beautiful wood cabinet that be used for storage. When the spring thaw comes, you can just dust off your things from the cabinet and set up your balcony again to enjoy the warm weather!
If your patio or deck has wood floors, they need a little more TLC in the winter time. Keep the floor clean so that the wood won’t get damaged. It’s a good idea to rent a pressure washer to get it truly clean! This is a good time to stain the wood to give it a healthy sheen and more protection from the cold.
Once you store or cover all those things on the balcony that can’t stay outside, what is there to do? So many people leave their balcony to fallow in the winter. You can use heat lamps, candles, and fire bowls to help you enjoy the cool winter air in comfort year round. You can hang lanterns and string lights to bring light and style to the balcony. Grab some cushions and a blanket and spend some time watching the stars on your winterized balcony!
With flowers out of bloom and colourful patio sets covered up, how do you decorate the balcony? We love using lights for decoration because they provide light and beautify a balcony. You can use decorative mats on the balcony to make it more cozy. Inside, you can hang extra curtains to change the scenery of the balcony. It’s also a good time to put out a suet bird feeder. It's a fun way to decorate your balcony and help keep your local songbirds chubby for the winter.
We hope you enjoyed our list of tips to help you winterize your balcony! We don't want your balcony to be forgotten for half of the year. You deserve to have bright and cheerful balcony all year long!