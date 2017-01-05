10 essentials for a delightfully welcoming home

The end of the year is the perfect season to reunite with friends and family that you haven't seen in quite some time. And we know that the important people in your life deserve to be treated like guests at a hotel when they come to stay at your house!
It can be an overwhelming time of year, however with far too many things to organize and prepare. So when it comes to creating the perfect environment for our visitors, where do we begin? Well today, you can leave it up to homify!
We have put together 10 excellent tips, that will help you to prepare everything that you need to not only receive your guests by impress them too!
Order and cleanliness are paramount when you have guests in your home. Clean the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. Everything should be spotless!
Nothing is more joyous, especially after a long journey, than reaching a homely space that is quiet and warm. Opt for as much natural light as possible and plenty of ventilation.
The bedroom is one of the most important spaces for the guests so you need to have the perfect bedding and adequate linen, especially for cold nights. Also put a folded up blanket at the foot of the bed, which will give the room a more elegant appearance and give extra warmth if need be.
Add small details to the bedroom to show your guests just how much you appreciate their visit, whether it's a water bottle, a card, a chocolate or some fresh flowers.
In addition to a clean bathroom, it needs to be safe and comfortable for your guests. Invest in a non-slip mat and a shower bench for the older guests.
Sometimes when we travel, we forget items, which is why we recommend having spares of as many things as possible for your guests.
Have spare towels in the bathroom as well as extra toilet paper where they can find it. You may even want to include small toothpastes or disposable toothbrushes for your guests.
You don't have to have a pantry full of food, but have a few basics for them in case they get hungry such as bread, milk and eggs as well as come coffee and tea.
Make sure that you have estimated how many people will be visiting your house so that you can have more than enough food as well as enough chairs for everyone. You can also invest in a long bench, which guarantee that everyone has a place to sit – a modern and trendy element!
At this time of year, it's natural that you'll be in a celebratory mood. Stock up the wine rack and make sure there are some snacks so that you can enjoy a lovely sun downer together before dinner and toast to the new year!
Decoration is such an important part of the holiday season. Light up the Christmas tree and full the home with carols.
