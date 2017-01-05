Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 essentials for a delightfully welcoming home

Leigh Leigh
Espacios de Diseño. Antilo., Decoraciones Gladys Decoraciones Gladys Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The end of the year is the perfect season to reunite with friends and family that you haven't seen in quite some time. And we know that the important people in your life deserve to be treated like guests at a hotel when they come to stay at your house!

It can be an overwhelming time of year, however with far too many things to organize and prepare. So when it comes to creating the perfect environment for our visitors, where do we begin? Well today, you can leave it up to homify!

We have put together 10 excellent tips, that will help you to prepare everything that you need to not only receive your guests by impress them too!

1. Have everything clean and in order

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern living room
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Order and cleanliness are paramount when you have guests in your home. Clean the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms. Everything should be spotless!

2. Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Nothing is more joyous, especially after a long journey, than reaching a homely space that is quiet and warm. Opt for as much natural light as possible and plenty of ventilation. 

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

3. A clean and tidy bedroom with plenty of fresh air

Ribaroja, MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO Modern style bedroom
MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO

MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO
MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO
MOBIMAR INTERIORISMO

The bedroom is one of the most important spaces for the guests so you need to have the perfect bedding and adequate linen, especially for cold nights. Also put a folded up blanket at the foot of the bed, which will give the room a more elegant appearance and give extra warmth if need be.

4. The details

Espacios de Diseño. Antilo., Decoraciones Gladys Decoraciones Gladys Modern style bedroom
Decoraciones Gladys

Decoraciones Gladys
Decoraciones Gladys
Decoraciones Gladys

Add small details to the bedroom to show your guests just how much you appreciate their visit, whether it's a water bottle, a card, a chocolate or some fresh flowers. 

5. A safe bathroom

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

In addition to a clean bathroom, it needs to be safe and comfortable for your guests. Invest in a non-slip mat and a shower bench for the older guests. 

6. Extra towels in the bathroom

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

Sometimes when we travel, we forget items, which is why we recommend having spares of as many things as possible for your guests.

Have spare towels in the bathroom as well as extra toilet paper where they can find it. You may even want to include small toothpastes or disposable toothbrushes for your guests.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A bright kitchen with some food in the pantry

Spazi domestici, Blocco Arreda Blocco Arreda KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Blocco Arreda

Blocco Arreda
Blocco Arreda
Blocco Arreda

You don't have to have a pantry full of food, but have a few basics for them in case they get hungry such as bread, milk and eggs as well as come coffee and tea.

8. Be prepared for the number of guests you're expeecting

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Make sure that you have estimated how many people will be visiting your house so that you can have more than enough food as well as enough chairs for everyone. You can also invest in a long bench, which guarantee that everyone has a place to sit – a modern and trendy element!

9. A drink to toast

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

At this time of year, it's natural that you'll be in a celebratory mood. Stock up the wine rack and make sure there are some snacks so that you can enjoy a lovely sun downer together before dinner and toast to the new year!

10. Decorate your home according to the season

Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Living room
M&amp;S

Christmas Lifestyle

M&S
M&amp;S
M&S

Decoration is such an important part of the holiday season. Light up the Christmas tree and full the home with carols. 

Also have a look at these 10 bedroom must-haves for your guests to feel at home.

The home that nails modern rustic style
Are you ready to impress your guests?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks